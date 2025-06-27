Braizat Explores Enhanced Tourism Cooperation With UNWTO In Madrid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Petra, June 27 (Petra)-- Fares Braizat, Chief Commissioner of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), met with Ion Vilcu, Director of the Affiliate Members Department at the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the Organization's headquarters in Madrid in an effort to improve international relations and open up new tourism cooperation opportunities.The meeting's main objectives were to discuss current issues, assess regional and international developments, identify cooperative initiatives to support sustainable tourism, and investigate ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the tourism sector.Braizat underlined the severe impact of regional instability on Jordan's tourist sector, particularly at Petra, which suffered a 74 percent reduction in international visitors in 2024 compared to 2023.He underlined how important the UNWTO is in influencing travel regulations and promoting information and skill sharing between nations and affiliate members.Braizat noted that Petra has been an affiliate member since 2023 and praised the continued collaboration between PDTRA and UNWTO.He emphasized that this collaboration creates new opportunities for Petra's international promotion and aids in the growth of the destination's tourism industry.Vilcu praised Jordan's efforts to promote cultural and heritage tourism and welcomed the partnership with PDTRA. He restated the organization's dedication to funding projects that advance the growth of travel destinations and the sustainable development of nearby communities.With the goal of strengthening Petra's position, this meeting is in line with PDTRA's strategic strategy to increase worldwide presence and promote collaboration with global tourism players.