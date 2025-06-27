Favergray Breaks Ground On N4 - Gateway Jax Multifamily Development In Downtown Jacksonville
The N4 project will transform a 1.27-acre site into a seven-story mixed-use development featuring 286 luxury apartment units and approximately 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space across five bays.
"This project represents a pivotal moment in the continued revitalization of downtown Jacksonville," said Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President at FaverGray. "We're proud to be building our second project for Gateway Jax and to support their long-term vision by bringing new housing and retail to this growing district. It's a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the city's forward momentum."
John Kitchens, Division Leader at FaverGray , added: "Our team is honored to be part of Gateway Jax's ongoing development efforts. With each project, we continue to build not just structures, but lasting relationships and impactful contributions to Jacksonville's future."
Located within the vibrant Pearl Square neighborhood, the N4 community is surrounded by green space, bike trails, a revitalized waterfront, and festival-ready streets. Planned resident amenities include:
-
A modern fitness center
A multi-use club room with a theater, lounge, and venue
A two-level integrated parking garage
N4 will feature concrete podium construction for flood resiliency, transitioning to wood framing on upper levels. The first two floors will be constructed of post-tensioned concrete , and the building exterior will be finished with fiber cement siding and stone accents for a sleek, urban appearance.
The site development scope includes utility connections, hardscape, landscaping, irrigation, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks, and public realm enhancements that reflect Pearl Square's long-term urban design plan.
About FaverGray
FaverGray is a premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, student housing, and senior living projects throughout the Southeast. With a reputation for delivering high-quality construction and building lasting partnerships, FaverGray continues to shape communities with a focus on collaboration, value, and precision execution.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact:
Paige Rosenberger
Director of Marketing
FaverGray
[email protected]
SOURCE FaverGray
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment