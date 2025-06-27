Favergray Breaks Ground On N4 - Gateway Jax Multifamily Development In Downtown Jacksonville

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Developed in partnership with, N4 marks thein the, following the successful start of, located directly across the street and currently under construction. This project also represents FaverGray's, reinforcing a strong partnership and shared vision for the transformation of downtown Jacksonville.

The N4 project will transform a 1.27-acre site into a seven-story mixed-use development featuring 286 luxury apartment units and approximately 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space across five bays.

"This project represents a pivotal moment in the continued revitalization of downtown Jacksonville," said Ben Hinson, Executive Vice President at FaverGray. "We're proud to be building our second project for Gateway Jax and to support their long-term vision by bringing new housing and retail to this growing district. It's a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the city's forward momentum."

John Kitchens, Division Leader at FaverGray , added: "Our team is honored to be part of Gateway Jax's ongoing development efforts. With each project, we continue to build not just structures, but lasting relationships and impactful contributions to Jacksonville's future."

Located within the vibrant Pearl Square neighborhood, the N4 community is surrounded by green space, bike trails, a revitalized waterfront, and festival-ready streets. Planned resident amenities include:



A modern fitness center

A multi-use club room with a theater, lounge, and venue A two-level integrated parking garage

N4 will feature concrete podium construction for flood resiliency, transitioning to wood framing on upper levels. The first two floors will be constructed of post-tensioned concrete , and the building exterior will be finished with fiber cement siding and stone accents for a sleek, urban appearance.

The site development scope includes utility connections, hardscape, landscaping, irrigation, asphalt paving, concrete sidewalks, and public realm enhancements that reflect Pearl Square's long-term urban design plan.

About FaverGray

FaverGray is a premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, student housing, and senior living projects throughout the Southeast. With a reputation for delivering high-quality construction and building lasting partnerships, FaverGray continues to shape communities with a focus on collaboration, value, and precision execution.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

Paige Rosenberger

Director of Marketing

FaverGray

[email protected]



SOURCE FaverGray