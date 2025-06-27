COMCAST's XFINITY MAKES IT EASY TO GET THE NATION's BEST WIFI WITH NEW NATIONAL INTERNET PLANS WITH EVERYTHING INCLUDED

(MENAFN- News Direct) Following the successful launch and positive consumer reaction to Xfinity's new 5-year guarantee, the nation's largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) has launched its everyday pricing (EDP) structure with four simple national Internet tiers that include unlimited data and the advanced Xfinity WiFi Gateway for one low monthly price. This move is part of the company's broader strategy to give consumers simple, predictable, all-in Xfinity plans for the best WiFi in the market. In addition, all plans include a line of Xfinity Mobile at no additional cost for a year. “We said we were going to go 'all-in' on a new pricing strategy and we are delivering with our 5-year price lock and our new everyday price plans. Now all our Xfinity Internet packages are built on simplicity and transparency – no hidden fees, no confusion – just the best, most reliable and secure WiFi that sets a new standard for the ultimate connected experience,” said Steve Croney, Chief Operating Officer, Connectivity & Platforms, Comcast.“We're coming out swinging with a superior WiFi product that easily beats the competition at an even better price point for customers.”

Speed (Download) Price Per Month 1-Yr Price Per Month 5-Yr Guarantee Everyday Price 300 Mbps $ 40 $ 55 $ 70 500 Mbps $ 55 $ 70 $ 85 1 Gbps $ 70 $ 85 $ 100 2 Gbps $ 100 $ 115 $ 130

Xfinity delivers the fastest, most reliable* WiFi experience with multi-gig speeds, a low-lag connection for gaming and streaming, the capacity to connect hundreds of devices in the home, and unbeatable wall-to-wall WiFi coverage. The Xfinity WiFi Gateway blankets the home with cybersecurity protection and provides other advanced WiFi features and parental controls all easily accessible in the newly redesigned Xfinity app, allowing customers to optimize and manage their WiFi experience in the home.

An unlimited line of Xfinity Mobile is also included at no cost for a year with these plans. Only Xfinity Mobile customers have access to WiFi PowerBoost, a game-changing feature which increases Xfinity Mobile speeds up to 1 gig – no matter the plan they choose – when they are connected over WiFi in the home or anywhere else on the Xfinity WiFi network, the largest and fastest in the nation. With 90 percent of mobile traffic traveling over WiFi, Xfinity Mobile is created for how customers use their mobile devices, combining the nation's best WiFi with the most reliable 5G network.

