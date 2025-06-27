COMCAST's XFINITY MAKES IT EASY TO GET THE NATION's BEST WIFI WITH NEW NATIONAL INTERNET PLANS WITH EVERYTHING INCLUDED
|
Speed
(Download)
|
Price Per Month 1-Yr
|
Price Per Month 5-Yr Guarantee
|
Everyday Price
|
300 Mbps
|
$
40
|
$
55
|
$
70
|
500 Mbps
|
$
55
|
$
70
|
$
85
|
1 Gbps
|
$
70
|
$
85
|
$
100
|
2 Gbps
|
$
100
|
$
115
|
$
130
Xfinity delivers the fastest, most reliable* WiFi experience with multi-gig speeds, a low-lag connection for gaming and streaming, the capacity to connect hundreds of devices in the home, and unbeatable wall-to-wall WiFi coverage. The Xfinity WiFi Gateway blankets the home with cybersecurity protection and provides other advanced WiFi features and parental controls all easily accessible in the newly redesigned Xfinity app, allowing customers to optimize and manage their WiFi experience in the home.
An unlimited line of Xfinity Mobile is also included at no cost for a year with these plans. Only Xfinity Mobile customers have access to WiFi PowerBoost, a game-changing feature which increases Xfinity Mobile speeds up to 1 gig – no matter the plan they choose – when they are connected over WiFi in the home or anywhere else on the Xfinity WiFi network, the largest and fastest in the nation. With 90 percent of mobile traffic traveling over WiFi, Xfinity Mobile is created for how customers use their mobile devices, combining the nation's best WiFi with the most reliable 5G network.
Consumers can sign up for Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile online at or at their local Xfinity store.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.
