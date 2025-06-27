Belk Celebrates Everyday Heroes With New Exclusive Discounts Through ID.Me

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a new partnership with ID, Belk is proud to offer an extra discount to many individuals who make a difference in our communities every day. ID is a next-generation digital identity network that makes it easy to securely prove your identity online. The partnership means that starting June 27, verified teachers, medical professionals, first responders, military members and veterans (including their spouses and dependents) can receive an extra 10% off their purchases online at Belk .

Whether shopping for fashion, home or everyday essentials, eligible customers can enjoy this special savings opportunity year-round, with additional discounts available during select holidays and seasonal events.

"These groups do so much for our communities, and we want to show our appreciation in a meaningful way," said Richard Spencer, Chief Digital Technology Officer at Belk. "We're proud to partner with ID to make it easy for these everyday heroes to receive special savings - just in time for the Fourth of July."

How It Works

To qualify for the discount, customers must verify their status through ID by visiting Belk's customer service page . Once verified, customers can add items to their cart and select the ID button to automatically apply the discount.

The discount applies to a wide assortment of products and is stackable with most other eligible promotions. Exclusions may apply to select premium brands, limited-time offers and clearance items.

Who's Eligible

Verified members of the following communities are eligible:



U.S. Military (Active Duty, Veterans and Retirees – and their spouses and dependents)

First Responders (Police, Firefighters and EMTs)

Teachers and Faculty Nurses, Medical Providers and Hospital Employees

To learn more about the 10% discount and start saving today, visit .

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk and Belk Outlet locations across 16 Southeastern states and digitally through belk and the Belk mobile app. For over 135 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" bel .

To shop, find your local store at belk/stores , visit belk or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

About ID

ID is the next-generation digital identity wallet that simplifies how individuals securely prove their identity online. Consumers can verify their identity with ID once and seamlessly sign in across websites without having to create a new sign-in and verify their identity again. Over 144 million users experience streamlined sign-in and identity verification with ID at 20 federal agencies, 44 state government agencies, and 66 healthcare organizations. More than 600 consumer brands use ID to verify communities and user segments to honor service and build more authentic relationships. ID's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication set by the Commerce Department and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit .

SOURCE Belk, Inc.

