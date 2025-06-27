Pridestaff Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 2025 List Of Largest Industrial Staffing Firms For Eighth Consecutive Year

FRESNO, Calif., June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization , is proud to announce its inclusion on Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2025 list of Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the United States. This marks the eighth consecutive year PrideStaff has earned a spot on this prestigious list, highlighting its sustained growth and commitment to excellence in the industrial staffing sector.

PrideStaff's consistent presence on this list reflects its strategic focus on delivering exceptional service to both clients and candidates. With over 80 offices across North America, the organization continues to expand its footprint, leveraging its franchised model to provide personalized staffing solutions tailored to local market needs.

"Being named to SIA's list for the eighth consecutive year, especially as the number of qualifying firms has become smaller, is a powerful reflection of our strength in today's challenging market," said PrideStaff Co-CEO Tammi Heaton. "While many staffing firms have struggled to maintain scale in the changing labor market, PrideStaff has remained a steady force in industrial staffing. That's a direct credit to our team's relentless dedication to Our Mission to 'Consistently provide client experiences focused on what they value most.' This recognition reinforces our position as a leading, trusted partner in the industrial staffing space."

Heaton continued, "This milestone is also a direct result of our strategic investments, our outstanding field teams, and our unwavering belief that putting people first drives business success. We're proud to continue growing and innovating in service to our clients and communities."

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards two years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or staffing franchise information, visit our website .

