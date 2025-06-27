SCDNR Partners With SC7 2025

SC7 and SCDNR logos

SC7 participants rafting a stretch of the famous Chattooga River during a previous year's expedition.

The state's Department of Natural Resources to partner with annual statewide expedition

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) announced its partnership with the annual SC7 Expedition, from the mountains to the sea: The announcement made June 26, 2025.According to SCDNR officials: The SC7 team – including Global Eco Adventures (GEA), the S.C. National Heritage Corridor, and now SCDNR – will launch the expedition with a“kickoff hike” along the Oconee Passage of the Palmetto Trail with Dr. Tom Mullikin, director of SCDNR, helping“lead the charge.”SCDNR will join SC7 throughout the month of July, with staff and leadership participating in hikes and conservation-focused events along the trail. SC7 2025 closely parallels the scenic 350-mile Palmetto Trail, stretching from the Upstate through the Midlands and ultimately toward the coast and S.C.'s storied Lowcountry. The expedition is designed to showcase South Carolina's extraordinary natural history and resources while raising awareness of the need to protect them."SCDNR is proud to support this effort and stand alongside our partners in demonstrating the power of conservation leadership in our state," said Director Mullikin, an internationally renowned global expedition leader who assumed the reigns of SCDNR in February following years of service as chair of the gubernatorially established S.C. Floodwater Commission.“This is one of the highlights of the year for the Palmetto State, for me, and for all of those who have actively participated in SC7 since its inception five years ago.”A joint venture between the Mullikin founded GEA (Mullikin's son Thomas Mullikin, Jr. today serves as president of GEA) and the S.C. National Heritage Corridor, the SC7 Expedition is a monthlong statewide expedition from the mountains to the sea involving a growing number of volunteers and outdoor enthusiasts, young and not-so-young – hiking, climbing, kayaking, rafting, and SCUBA diving – across South Carolina as they explore the Palmetto State's seven named wonders and various on-trail and off-trail excursions in between.According to a statement by SCDNR:“Since 2015, South Carolina has endured at least one major weather event each year, causing billions of dollars in damage and highlighting the need for forward-thinking environmental stewardship. The SC7 Expedition is a direct response-an effort rooted not just in conversation, but in hands-on impact. Together, SC7 and its partners have removed more than 3.5 tons of litter, planted over 3 million trees, and contributed to waterway cleanups and artificial reef construction along the coast.“SCDNR's involvement underscores the agency's ongoing commitment to protecting South Carolina's land, water, wildlife, and communities. As the trail winds through diverse regions, SCDNR teams will be present at select events and trail segments to help lead hikes, engage with the public, and promote key conservation efforts. Public Participation Days are highlighted throughout the SC7 journey, inviting South Carolinians to join the expedition and experience the state's natural beauty firsthand. Dates and guidelines for public involvement are listed on the official SC7 Digital Field Guide at .”Cheyenne Twilley, SCDNR's director of Public Information, said:“Whether you're a seasoned hiker, conservationist, or simply someone who loves South Carolina's outdoors, this is your invitation to join the movement-one step, one tree, and one trail at a time.”– For more information about SCDNR, visit .

