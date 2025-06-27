Home Alliance Launches 24/7 Virtual Assistant Service Providing On-Go, Constant Professional Repair Advice Anytime, Anywhere

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, CA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Alliance is revolutionizing home repairs with its innovative Virtual Assistant service, transforming how homeowners approach appliance troubleshooting and repairs. The 24/7 remote guidance platform connects users with expert technicians who provide real-time assistance for just $9.95 per month, eliminating the need for costly emergency service calls while empowering homeowners to solve problems with confidence.

With over 10,000 cases successfully resolved and a 95% success rate, Home Alliance's Virtual Assistant represents a groundbreaking shift from traditional "call and wait" repair models to instant, expert-guided problem-solving.

Perfect Timing for Home Maintenance: Invisible Help for Hands-On Homeowners

With Father's Day approaching, Home Alliance's Virtual Assistant service offers an ideal solution for the men who typically handle household maintenance tasks. The service provides what the company calls "invisible help"-expert guidance that allows homeowners to maintain their role as household problem-solvers while ensuring they have professional backup when needed.

"Homeowners take pride in being able to fix things around the house, but modern appliances can be complex," says Sardor Umrdinov, Founder and CEO of Home Alliance. "Our Virtual Assistant gives them the confidence to tackle problems themselves with expert guidance, rather than feeling helpless when something breaks down."

The service specifically focuses on appliance repair expertise-when something's wrong with appliances, trained technicians provide step-by-step guidance to help homeowners diagnose and fix issues remotely. This targeted approach ensures users get specialized knowledge for the most common household problems.

Instant Expert Access: 95% Success Rate, Zero Wait Time

Home Alliance's Virtual Assistant has successfully resolved over 10,000 cases with a 95% success rate, providing 24/7 support that eliminates the frustration of waiting for service appointments. The platform addresses critical pain points in traditional home repair:

● Immediate Response: Expert guidance is available instantly, 24 hours a day-no more waiting days for technician appointments.

● Cost-Effective Solutions: At $9.95 per month, virtual assistance costs a fraction of typical emergency service calls, which can range from $75-200 before any actual repair work begins.

● Expert Technician Network: Users connect with real professionals who provide personalized guidance based on extensive field experience solving appliance issues. ● Comprehensive Appliance Coverage: The service covers refrigerator repair, dishwasher repair, washer repair, and dryer repair troubleshooting.

Technology Meets Human Expertise

Home Alliance's Virtual Assistant leverages advanced communication technology to create an interactive troubleshooting experience that goes far beyond generic online guides. The platform enables real-time guidance and step-by-step assistance that adapts to each specific appliance situation.

"We're not replacing the human element-we're enhancing it," explains Luba Inz, Chief Operating Officer of Home Alliance. "Our technicians can understand what homeowners are dealing with and provide personalized guidance that solves appliance problems rather than generic advice."

The service integrates with Home Alliance's existing mobile app platform, allowing users to transition seamlessly between virtual assistance and in-person service if needed.

Preventing Small Problems from Becoming Big Expenses

The Virtual Assistant service particularly excels at catching appliance problems early, before they escalate into major repairs. Quick diagnostic guidance can identify whether a refrigerator issue requires immediate professional attention or can be resolved with simple troubleshooting steps.

"We've seen cases where a single virtual session prevented thousands of dollars in unnecessary appliance repairs or replacements," notes Umrdinov. "Sometimes the solution is as simple as cleaning a filter or resetting a circuit, but homeowners don't know where to start. Our technicians guide them through the process safely and effectively."

Building the Future of Home Problem-Solving

Home Alliance's Virtual Assistant represents a fundamental shift in how homeowners approach household appliance problems. By combining instant access with professional expertise, the service eliminates the traditional barriers between DIY attempts and professional service calls. "We're not just solving today's appliance problems-we're changing how homeowners think about maintaining their homes," concludes Umrdinov. "When you have expert guidance available instantly and affordably, you can address issues proactively instead of living in fear of the next breakdown."

For homeowners ready to tackle appliance repairs with confidence, and families seeking affordable access to professional guidance, Home Alliance's Virtual Assistant offers a revolutionary solution. To experience instant expert guidance for your next appliance repair challenge, visit or download the Home Alliance app.

About Home Alliance

HomeAlliance is a tech-enabled platform revolutionizing the home services industry by addressing pain points for both homeowners and service providers. The company offers reliable, on-demand appliance repair, HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across multiple U.S. cities through a network of verified and insured professionals. Through its innovative membership program, Home Alliance provides priority service, discounts, and free annual inspections, transforming reactive home repair into proactive home management. Founded by immigrant entrepreneur Sardor Umrdinov, the company is committed to elevating service professionals by providing them with tools, steady income, and growth opportunities, while delivering exceptional service experiences for homeowners. With operations in key markets including California, Florida, New York, and Illinois, Home Alliance is building the future of home maintenance-one where quality, convenience, and professionalism come standard.

CONTACT: Heather Holmes ... 1+(828)332-5307