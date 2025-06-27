PMEGP Turning Dreams Into Businesses, Beneficiaries Thank PM Modi
Beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district have expressed their gratitude to the Prime Minister for launching the scheme, which they say has helped them start their own businesses and overcome financial difficulties.
Ambar Jain, a resident of Shahdol, started his own spice business named“Madam Shri Spices” about 12 km from the city. After losing his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, Jain faced severe financial problems. With the help of the PMEGP scheme, he received a loan with subsidy, which enabled him to set up his unit. He is now providing employment to local people and thanked the government for making this possible.
Kashish Rohra, another beneficiary, said the scheme helped her start a small business during the pandemic. Balancing household responsibilities and financial stress, she used the support from PMEGP to become self-reliant and contribute to her family's income. She appreciated the Prime Minister's focus on empowering women through such schemes.
Sujeet Rohra, her husband, also praised the scheme, saying it helped their family recover during difficult times and gave them a new direction.
Mahboob Alam, another local beneficiary, shared that he had been facing financial challenges and was unable to start his own business due to a lack of funds. He said the support he received under PMEGP made it possible to start his venture. He requested the government to continue such schemes for the benefit of poor and middle-class families.
The PMEGP scheme continues to support small and medium entrepreneurs across India by offering financial assistance and subsidies, creating employment and reducing dependency on traditional jobs.
