BTC Miner Unveils Major Infrastructure And Mobile App Upgrades To Power Sustainable Cloud Mining

New York, NY, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As demand for sustainable crypto solutions rises, BTC Miner is strengthening its commitment to eco-friendly cloud mining. Recent infrastructure upgrades and a revamped mobile app make it easier for users to mine efficiently, anytime and anywhere.

With AI automation, green energy, and global standards, BTC Miner is leading the shift toward responsible, mobile-first mining-ideal for investors seeking alternatives to traditional finance.

Enhanced Mobile Experience: Mining on Your Terms

The newly upgraded BTC Miner mobile app -now available on both Android and iOS-empowers users to manage their mining activity in real time. Built for speed and simplicity, the app provides a comprehensive dashboard and control center for cloud mining users on the move.

Key features include :



Live mining statistics for instant performance insights



Contract data tracking for real-time earnings monitoring



One-click access to reinvest, withdraw, or modify strategies



Referral dashboard for monitoring rewards and network growth

Flexible contract support from 1-day to 30-day durations



Whether at work, in transit, or between meetings, users can now enjoy the full power of BTC Miner in their pocket-complete with automated earnings, real-time transparency, and intuitive contract management.

How to Get Started with BTC Miner

Joining BTC Miner is fast, free, and requires no technical background:

or download the mobile appfrom 1 to 30 days to match your goals-earnings are automatically credited daily

All platform operations are powered by BTC Miner's proprietary AI-driven engine, which continuously optimizes computing power to maximize performance based on live market conditions and mining network data.

What Sets BTC Miner Apart

BTC Miner's rapid rise is built on four foundational pillars:



AI Intelligent Allocation : A smart engine that dynamically manages hash power for optimal profitability



Green Energy Mining : 90% of operations powered by renewable energy, with aggressive expansion into low-carbon data centers

Referral Rewards : Users can build potential passive income through an ongoing referral program



Responsible Mining for a Changing Market

As institutional crypto adoption grows and traditional finance faces mounting volatility, investors are turning to platforms like BTC Miner for efficient, compliant, and sustainable alternatives. The platform continues to evolve, adding new digital asset support, refining automation, and scaling infrastructure to support global demand.

“The crypto economy is entering a new phase,” said a BTC Miner spokesperson.“Efficiency, sustainability, and accessibility are now core to the investor mindset. With green energy infrastructure and a streamlined mobile experience, BTC Miner is well-positioned to lead the future of cloud mining.”

Explore the Future of Mining with BTC Miner

To download the BTC Miner app or browse mining contract options, visit:





Contact: ...

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

