Cloudibn Fortifies US Cloud Environments With Targeted VAPT Testing Services

CloudIBN - VAPT Services

CloudIBN delivers dedicated IoT VAPT services in the USA, ensuring secure and resilient connected device environments.

MAIMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As cloud adoption accelerates across the United States, CloudIBN, a leading global provider of managed security and compliance solutions, announces the official launch of its Targeted Cloud Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VA&PT) Services. These tailored VAPT Testing Services are purpose-built for businesses leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and hybrid environments, empowering enterprises to proactively secure their cloud infrastructure and meet growing compliance demands.With cyberattacks on cloud resources increasing year over year, CloudIBN's VAPT Security Services are a timely solution for IT teams seeking to strengthen resilience, minimize risk, and ensure operational continuity in an increasingly connected world.Cloud Adoption: Opportunities and RisksFrom digital banking and logistics platforms to government operations and remote healthcare delivery, the cloud is now the default architecture for innovation. However, this transformation has created new security challenges:1. Misconfigured storage buckets exposing sensitive files2. Over-permissioned IAM roles leading to privilege escalation3. Public-facing APIs open to exploitation4. Lack of multi-factor authentication (MFA) on admin accounts5. Unsecured CI/CD pipelinesEven mature enterprises often lack complete visibility into their attack surface, and native cloud security tools are not always sufficient. CloudIBN's Cloud VA&PT Services bridge this critical gap by simulating real-world attacks on your cloud environment and helping you close the vulnerabilities before threat actors can exploit them.What Are VA & PT Services in a Cloud Context?1. Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) in the cloud goes beyond basic vulnerability scanning. It involves:2. Identifying misconfigurations, weaknesses, and exposures across IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS components.3. Simulating internal and external attack vectors through ethical penetration testing.4. Reporting security gaps and suggesting prioritized remediation strategies based on severity and impact.With CloudIBN's cloud-specific VA & PT Services, clients get a complete view of security across their virtual machines, APIs, containers, identity policies, and application services.Is your cloud environment as secure as you think? Schedule a cloud security risk audit with CloudIBN today:Our Methodology: How Cloud VAPT WorksCloudIBN follows a six-stage methodology adapted specifically for cloud environments:1. Discovery & Asset MappingWe begin by identifying all cloud resources and configurations-public IPs, endpoints, storage, identity policies, and workloads.2. Configuration ReviewSecurity settings are benchmarked against CIS standards and cloud-native security best practices.3. Automated ScanningUse leading tools like ScoutSuite, Prowler, AWS Inspector, and Azure Security Center to detect misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.4. Manual Penetration TestingExperienced ethical hackers simulate real attacks:-Cloud privilege escalation-Token theft & reuse-S3 bucket enumeration-Exploiting unpatched containers-Cross-account access abuse5. Exploitation & Risk EvaluationWe categorise and report findings using CVSS scores, business context, and potential blast radius.6. Reporting & Remediation GuidanceDetailed reports include executive summaries, technical POCs, and secure configuration recommendations. We also validate fixes through re-testing.Cloud Platforms CoveredOur Cloud VA&PT Services support:1. Amazon Web Services (AWS) – EC2, S3, IAM, Lambda, RDS, Route 532. Microsoft Azure – App Services, Azure SQL, Key Vaults, NSGs, AD3. Google Cloud Platform (GCP) – Compute Engine, Cloud Storage, IAM, Cloud Functions4. Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Setups – Interconnected environments using tools.Why Cloud VA & PT Services Are Now Critical1. 75% of US companies experienced a cloud-related security incident in the last 12 months.2. Cloud misconfiguration accounts for 45% of breaches in cloud environments.3. Compliance mandates such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 now require routine cloud infrastructure testing.CloudIBN's VA & PT Services help organizations go beyond tick-box compliance. We focus on meaningful security outcomes that protect both data and reputation.Cloud security isn't optional-it's essential. Talk to our VAPT Security Services team about your cloud risk posture:Why Choose CloudIBN?Here's what makes CloudIBN the partner of choice for cloud-native and cloud-migrated enterprises:1. Cloud-Certified Experts: Our teams include AWS Certified Security Specialists, Azure Security Engineers, and OSCP-credentialed ethical hackers.2. Customized Testing Models: We tailor every engagement based on your architecture, from serverless to containerized deployments.3. Integration-Friendly: CI/CD pipelines, GitHub Actions, Kubernetes clusters-we test across your entire DevOps lifecycle.4. Compliance-Driven Testing: Our testing procedures align with NIST 800-53, OWASP Cloud Top 10, CSA STAR, and major audit requirements.5. Fast Turnaround: Get initial findings within days, with full reports delivered within 7–10 business days.Secure the Cloud, Secure the Business Cloud environments deliver agility and scale-but without proper security, they also expand the threat surface dramatically. CloudIBN's Targeted Cloud VAPT Audit Services are the ideal solution for modern businesses seeking to proactively secure their infrastructure, comply with regulations, and gain visibility into their true risk exposure. Whether you're a cloud-native startup or a Fortune 500 migrating legacy apps, CloudIBN's VAPT Security Services help you stay secure, compliant, and confident in the cloud.Related Services - Cybersecurity Services :About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity services provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide

Surendra Bairagi

Cloud IBN

+1 2815440740

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.