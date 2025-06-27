45K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 27 (Petra)-- Two weeks after the mosque's closure, 45,000 worshippers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in defiance of the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry.About 45,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.According to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, occupation soldiers blocked worshipers' entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and arrested several young men to keep them from entering the mosque.Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.By requiring them to secure special permissions to pass through the military checkpoints encircling the holy city, the occupation authorities restrict thousands of residents from the West Bank governorates from reaching to Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.