403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
45K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 27 (Petra)-- Two weeks after the mosque's closure, 45,000 worshippers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in defiance of the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry.
About 45,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
According to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, occupation soldiers blocked worshipers' entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and arrested several young men to keep them from entering the mosque.
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.
By requiring them to secure special permissions to pass through the military checkpoints encircling the holy city, the occupation authorities restrict thousands of residents from the West Bank governorates from reaching to Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Amman, June 27 (Petra)-- Two weeks after the mosque's closure, 45,000 worshippers performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in defiance of the Israeli occupation authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry.
About 45,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem.
According to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA, occupation soldiers blocked worshipers' entry to the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Damascus and Lions Gates, checked their identification, and arrested several young men to keep them from entering the mosque.
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.
By requiring them to secure special permissions to pass through the military checkpoints encircling the holy city, the occupation authorities restrict thousands of residents from the West Bank governorates from reaching to Jerusalem to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment