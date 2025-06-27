New Musical Work Trump Portrait To Stream On July 4Th - A Stark Reflection On An American President
"In composing this piece, I sought to reflect on the distance between the founding ideals of this country as verbalized by Abraham Lincoln in the 1800's, and the realities we have witnessed in recent years," said Composervist. "July 4th is a moment to celebrate freedom, but also to confront the truths that threaten it. 'Trump Portrait' is not a protest-it is a mirror."
The composition is divided into three movements:
- Prologue : A journey from calm to chaos, invoking the dissonance surrounding the Trump era.
- Eyes Wide Open : A dirge-like reflection underscored by Trump's own words.
- The Grift : A biting commentary on corruption and self-interest at the highest levels of power.
A preview of the official video can be viewed on YouTube:
(English Version)
(Chinese version)
Audio CD, Video DVD, and or Vinyl LP, can be purchased at:
James Composervist invites listeners especially Americans, to engage with the work not as a partisan critique, or sarcastic parody, but as a patriotic challenge to reflect, reckon, and renew the values of democracy on this Independence Day.
Downloadable score and parts are available for free to any orchestra that wishes (or dares) to perform this symphonic work.
For email interviews, media inquiries, or performance licensing, please contact:
James Composervist – [email protected]
Contact: James Composervist
3045821487
YouTube Link:
SOURCE James Composervist
