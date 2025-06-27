GVTC Brings The Connected Lifestyle Outdoors With New Outdoor Wifi Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to withstand the harshest Texas elements, GVTC's Outdoor WiFi system operates reliably in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 140°F. Its hardened, industrial-grade equipment is engineered for longevity, ensuring consistent performance through extreme weather conditions, including scorching summers and icy winters.

Unlike conventional WiFi extenders or outdoor gadgets that often require separate networks, GVTC's Outdoor WiFi provides seamless expanded property coverage. This allows customers to maintain a strong, unified connection across expansive yards, gardens, and recreational areas without interruptions or drop-offs.

The service is fully managed by GVTC's expert team, who handle installation, signal optimization, and ongoing maintenance. Each system is customized to match the unique layout and connectivity needs of the customer's property, delivering an effortless experience with no technical guesswork required. Customers simply enjoy strong, secure WiFi while GVTC takes care of the rest.

Adding even more convenience, users can monitor and control their Outdoor WiFi through the GVTC WiFi App. The app enables customers to prioritize specific devices, manage network settings, and remotely monitor performance, ensuring complete control from anywhere, at any time.

Outdoor WiFi is more than a technical upgrade, it's a lifestyle enhancement. Whether working remotely on the patio, streaming movies during backyard family nights, pulling up DIY tutorials in the garage, or video-chatting with friends from the dock, GVTC's solution empowers homeowners to stay connected no matter where they are on their property. It also enables outdoor security and smart monitoring systems, allowing families to keep tabs on their homes in real-time.

"From the start, Outdoor WiFi was built with one goal: to give customers the same reliable, high-speed experience outside their home as they enjoy inside," said Roger Lewis, Vice President of Product Management & Business Development at GVTC. "It's a product that reflects our commitment to innovation, ease of use, and delivering real value where it matters most-through better, more flexible connectivity."

GVTC's Outdoor WiFi service is now available to residential customers throughout its service area. For more information, visit .

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, streaming TV, phone, and interactive smart security to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 5 Gbps. GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Lubbock, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, celebrates 18 years of charitable giving. More than $6.7 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

