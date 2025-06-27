Extruded Snacks Global Market Overview 2025 Market To Reach $92.2 Billion By 2030, Driven By Convenience, And Healthier Snack Demands
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|362
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$65.1 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$92.2 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Featured
- Amica Chips SpA Aperitivos Flaper SA Axium Foods, Inc. Bag Snacks Baker Perkins Balance Foods, Inc. Ballreich Snack Food Co Barrel O'Fun Snack Foods Co, Inc. Calbee, Inc. Campbell Soup Co Clextral SAS ConAgra Brands Diamond Foods, Inc. Frito-Lay, Inc. General Mills, Inc. Griffin's Foods Ltd Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV Hain Celestial Group ICA Foods International, Inc. Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. Kg ITC Ltd JFC International, Inc. Kellanova (Formerly called Kellog Co) Leng-d'Or Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World GmbH & Co KG Meiji Holdings Co Ltd Mikesell's Snack Food Co Mondelez International, Inc. Old Dutch Foods, Inc. PepsiCo, Inc. San Carlo Gruppo Alimentare SpA Shearer's Foods LLC Tropical Heat Universal Robina Corp
Key Metrics
- Historical Period: 2021-2023 Base Year: 2024 Forecast Period: 2024-2030 Units: Value market in US$ Companies Mentioned: 35+
Geographical Markets and Ingredient Types
- Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa Ingredient Types: Corn-Based, Multigrain-Based, Oats-Based, Potato-Based, Rice-Based, Tapioca-Based, Wheat-Based
Flavor and Manufacturing Analysis
- Flavor Types: Savory, Sweet Manufacturing Techniques: Single-Screw, Twin-Screw Extruders
Distribution Channels
- Convenience Stores Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Online Retail Specialty Stores
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Extruded Snacks Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Tbtc Becomes First To Power Gas Fees And Collateral On Mezo
- R0AR Lists On Bitmart: $1R0R Makes CEX Debut
- Magic Newton Foundation Redefines Fair Token Launches With $NEWT
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Bybit Expands Global Reach With Credit Card Crypto Purchases In 25+ Currencies And Cashback Rewards
CommentsNo comment