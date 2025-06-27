Extruded Snacks Global Market Overview 2025 Market To Reach $92.2 Billion By 2030, Driven By Convenience, And Healthier Snack Demands

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extruded Snacks - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Extruded Snacks is evolving rapidly with a projection to reach US$92.2 billion by 2030, up from US$65.1 billion in 2024, reflecting a steady CAGR of 6%.

This comprehensive report analyzes the Extruded Snacks market from 2021-2030 by ingredient, flavor, manufacturing techniques, and distribution channels, offering insights into corporate developments and market trends. It covers regions across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

This growth is fueled by changing consumer lifestyles, particularly among busy individuals seeking convenient, on-the-go snack options. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa are witnessing increased purchasing power, driving the demand for premium or health-conscious extruded snacks.

Extruded Snacks are revolutionizing the food industry with their innovative manufacturing process. Leveraging a blend of starch-rich flours, these snacks undergo extrusion through a die, transforming into crispy, ready-to-eat delights. This category includes popular items like corn puffs, cheese curls, veggie straws, and breakfast cereals.

Extruded Snacks Regional Market Analysis

Europe dominates the Extruded Snacks market, holding a 39.7% share in 2024. The region's urbanization and fast-paced lifestyles boost the popularity of these snacks among professionals and younger demographics. Europe's extensive retail networks, including hypermarkets and specialty stores, ensure product availability, supporting market penetration.

Asia-Pacific is set to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8% between 2024 and 2030, driven by rapid urbanization and a growing middle class with disposable incomes. Countries like China, India, and Vietnam see rising demand for trendy and innovative snacks, favored by millennials and Gen Z for their bold flavors and unique textures.

Extruded Snacks Market Analysis by Ingredient Type

Potato remains the most popular ingredient, accounting for 28.4% of the market in 2024, thanks to its global consumer preference and versatile appeal. Major brands like Lay's and Pringles leverage this trend by amplifying production. Yet, corn-based snacks are projected to grow fastest, with a 7.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, due to their healthy reputation as low-fat, gluten-free options.

Extruded Snacks Market Analysis by Flavor Type

Savory Extruded Snacks dominate, estimated at 75.2% in 2024, with a stronger 6.4% CAGR through 2030. Their bold flavors cater to a global demographic, aligning with health trends offering low-fat, nutrient-rich choices. Conversely, Sweet Extruded Snacks face challenges due to higher calorie perceptions and competition with established sweet categories like chocolate and baked goods.

Extruded Snacks Market Analysis by Manufacturing Technique

The market favors Twin-Screw Extruders, holding a 58.9% share in 2024 and growing at a 6.9% CAGR. These offer superior processing capabilities, ensuring diverse snack textures and high-quality products. The trend is driven by their efficiency, ingredient versatility, and ability to produce specialized snack options supporting consumer health trends.

Technological advances and economic factors are making twin-screw extruders more accessible, enhancing production efficiency and justifying investment for large-scale operations.

Extruded Snacks Market Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets are the leading distribution channels, capturing 55% of sales in 2024. These outlets provide extensive shelf space for a variety of snacks. However, Online Retail is set to achieve a 7.2% CAGR through 2030, driven by increasing digital adoption among tech-savvy consumers and the convenience of online shopping, supported by developed logistics and delivery services.

Key Attributes:

