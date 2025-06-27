Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Confident Azerbaijan Will Not Allow Its Territory To Be Used Against Tehran Ambassador


2025-06-27 07:06:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilou, has praised the bilateral relations between the two countries, describing them as rooted in friendship, neighborliness, and brotherhood, Azernews reports.

Ambassador Demirchilou made the remarks while presenting his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

He also conveyed Iran's appreciation for Azerbaijan's principled and firm stance on the recent conflict between Iran and Israel, stressing that Tehran values Baku's position.

The ambassador further underscored Iran's full confidence that Azerbaijan's territory will never be used against Iran, and stated that the Azerbaijani state has always ensured this will not happen.

