New Name, New Look, Same Mission: Taro Health Is Now Mending

NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taro Health has a new name: Mending . The name change marks more than a rebrand-it's a milestone in Mending's journey as the first and only AI-native health insurance company, reflecting the company's mission to repair and improve the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike.

"This rebrand is about evolution," said Frank Wu, Co-founder and CEO of Mending. "We started this company to change the role of health insurance and to create more meaningful doctor-patient relationships. Now with AI, there is a massive opportunity to redefine how the entire health insurance ecosystem operates, while delivering care that's thoughtful, connected, and focused on what makes healthcare human."

Mending offers fully-insured, fully-licensed major medical health plans that are ACA-compliant. Available on the ACA Marketplace (Healthcare), Mending's plans are Qualified Health Plan (QHP) certified by CMS and can be purchased both On and Off Exchange. For employers, Mending provides health insurance plans directly to businesses or through ICHRA, allowing employees to select Mending plans individually. Health plans are available year-round for employers, and will continue to be available for consumers on the ACA Marketplace during Open Enrollment season this Fall.

Mending's broad network includes over 100,000 providers, 75,000 pharmacies, and 4,000 hospitals-plus unique in-network partnerships with Direct Primary Care doctors who typically don't accept any insurance, except exclusive with Mending.

"Partnering with Mending has been a game changer for the DPC movement," said Dr. Kyle Rickner, Co-founder of Primary Health Partners, an independent Direct Primary Care practice. "Their technology eliminates the administrative burdens that bog down providers, allowing doctors to fully focus on patients. Mending's approach supports the values at the heart of DPC-accessible, relationship-driven care-and we're proud to collaborate with a company that truly understands and champions this model."

In the months ahead, Mending will expand into new markets, enhance its product, and deepen its AI and technology partnerships with providers-building on strong growth in Maine and Oklahoma. In a time when payers and providers often clash to the detriment of patients, Mending is taking a different path: building technology that makes doctors' lives easier. The company already serves thousands of members, and with AI handling the heavy lifting, doctors can focus on care while patients enjoy a simpler, happier healthcare experience.

