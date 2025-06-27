Weekly Recap: 13 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

"Red Lobster's Crabfest is the ultimate summer dining experience, featuring exciting and flavorful dishes like our new Seafood Boils," said Nichole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer of Red Lobster. "Whether you're a longtime Red Lobster lover or participating in Crabfest for the first time, we've got something to bring everyone joy."As the only national campaign solely dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the U.S., No Kid Hungry is leading the effort to expand new USDA summer meals programs, including Summer EBT (also known as SUN Bucks), a grocery benefit, and SUN Meals To-Go, which provides flexibility for rural communities to offer meal pickup or delivery options."Sonic continues to be one of the most in-demand properties in the world, and we couldn't be more excited about these exclusive covers," said Jann Jones, GalaxyCon's Sr. Director of Creator Talent and Publishing. "The covers shine like a gold ring, and Sonic fans have some really great options to choose from."Target brings back its 20 must-have school supplies for a total of less than $20. The retailer also announced the return of its student and teacher discounts, as well as its guest-loved sales event, Target Circle Week, July 6-12.The new line from OLLY Mood + Skin features body washes, body scrubs, and body serums in four core categories – CALM, REVIVE, BRIGHT and RENEW – that are not only designed to repair your skin barrier but formulated with mood-enhancing fragrances backed by neuroscience to transform your mood.Over 600 supporters came together to raise funds and celebrate the children who benefit directly from donations to CMN Hospitals. This year, more than 50 Champion Children and their families – each representing their local member children's hospital – were on hand to engage with attendees, share their incredible journeys and take part in the fun and festivities.The Cold Tux is engineered for full-body cooling. It features a breathable linen shell and a hidden refrigerating core powered by ice pack rods to keep you cool from the inside out. Just like a can of Coors Light, when the Chill-o-stat turns blue, the suit is perfectly chilled.According to the new study, most consumers describe the state of the economy in negative terms, with overall consumer sentiment declining by 30% through April 2025. There are, however, recent indications that sentiment may be improving. Data from Acosta Group also reflects that shoppers are becoming less concerned about inflation and are easing up on their discretionary spending cuts."This felt like the perfect time to evolve our visual identity so that our brand look and feel reflects the warmth, good times and Aloha Spirit that has come to define King's Hawaiian with modern flourishes that will stand the test of time," said Raouf Moussa, Chief Marketing Officer at King's Hawaiian.Spirit Halloween treats associates to frightfully fun perks, including competitive salaries, flexible scheduling, a premium pay incentive program, and seasonal retention bonuses for returning store managers. To keep the tricks and treats alive after-hours, all associates also receive a 30% discount on Spirit Halloween purchases.As the official snacking sponsor of the residency, the RITZ Salty Club will host guests on a first come, first-serve basis at this exclusive experience with Puerto Rican flair. The RITZ Salty Club experience comes complete with a salty-themed photo booth and an opportunity to take home exclusive RITZ merch, including a limited-edition RITZ Crackers box featuring artwork nodding to the residency.The YH-L500A headphones offer a range of powerful features, including up to 20 hours of battery life, Google Fast Pair, Qualcomm aptXAdaptive, voice control, gaming mode for low latency, and Yamaha-exclusive Listening Care. A free downloadable app enables control over settings and EQ customization.With hundreds of millions of guests visiting IKEA restaurants every year, the company aims to inspire a better everyday life through food that is healthier, more sustainable, and affordable. As part of ongoing investments in the in-store experience, Ingka Group is introducing lower food prices to help people stretch their budgets, nourish their families, and find a little more joy.

