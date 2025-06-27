The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Key Trend Revolutionizing The Generative AI Market In 2025: Innovative Solutions To Gain Competitive Edge In The Market

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Save 30% on all global market reports with code ONLINE30 – stay informed on tariff changes, macroeconomic trends, and more.

In recent years, the generative AI market size has grown exponentially. It is slated to grow from $23.18 billion in 2024 to $34.45 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 48.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to computing power advancements, data availability, research, and development in industry applications and deep learning breakthroughs.

What Is The Generative AI Market Growth Forecast?

The generative AI market size is expected to witness exponential growth in the next few years. It is forecasted to grow to $113.42 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 34.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to AI hardware innovations, cross-industry integration, ethical AI considerations, autonomous systems, and edge computing adoption. Major trends in the forecast period include ai-generated content proliferation, customization and personalization, cross-domain applications, ethical AI and bias mitigation, and human-AI collaboration.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:



What's Driving Generative AI Market Growth?

The increasing usage of artificial intelligence is expected to boost the growth of the generative AI market going forward. Artificial intelligence AI refers to the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems and other smart tools and software's. Generative AI automatically creates incredibly realistic and interactive virtual environments, decreasing the time and effort required to generate these environments while increasing their realism and interactivity. According to the European Commission, the number of enterprises using AI technologies was expected to increase from 28.4 in 2021 to 30.4 in 2023, driving the growth of the generative AI market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Generative AI Market?

The industry leaders in the generative AI market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Adobe Inc., Wipro Limited, VEESUAL, OpenAI LP, Larsen & Toubro Technology Services Limited, iGenie, Paige AI Inc., Synthesia, Inworld AI, Ordaos Bio, Rephrase, D-ID, Mostly AI.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

What Are The Generative AI Market Segments?

Market Segmentation: The generative AI market report covers:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Offering Type: Image, Video, Speech, Other Offering Types

3 By Technology: Generative Adversarial Networks GANs, Transformer, Variational Autoencoder VAE, Diffusion Networks

4 By End-User: Media And Entertainment, BFSI Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, IT And Telecom, Healthcare, Automotive And Transportation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1 By Software: AI Model Frameworks, Text Generation Tools, Image And Video Generation Software, Code Generation Tools, Design And Creative Tools

2 By Services: Consulting Services For AI Implementation, Managed Services For AI Operations, Training And Support Services, Custom AI Model Development, API Integration Services

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Generative AI Market?

As of 2024, North America was the largest region in the generative AI market. The market report also covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company :

Assured Positioning, Navigation, And Timing (PNT) Global Market Report 2025

report/assured-positioning-navigation-and-timing-pnt-global-market-report

Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-variable-valve-timing-vvt-and-start-stop-system-global-market-report

Automotive Metal Timing Chain Global Market Report 2025

report/automotive-metal-timing-chain-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With a sizable repository of over 15000+ reports spread across 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has carved a niche for itself. Its comprehensive, data-rich research and insights are backed by 1,500,000 datasets, rigorous secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company:

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at ...

Follow us on:

LinkedIn:

YouTube:

Global Market Model: global-market-model



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.