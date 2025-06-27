RJD Releases Campaign Song Projecting Tejashwi Yadav As 'Bihar Ka Beta' Ahead Of Assembly Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 27 (IANS) As Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has released a new campaign song projecting Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, as a“strong, honest, and visionary leader” and“Bihar ka beta (son of Bihar)."

The song outlines the RJD's key poll promises, including 'Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana', employment opportunities for the youth, 200 units of free electricity, social security, monthly pension of Rs 1,500, improvement in education and healthcare, establishment of industries and stopping migration to other states.

The video further claims that once the RJD government is formed, there will be an adequate number of doctors in hospitals, world-class treatment facilities, control over bribery and corruption in government systems, and focus on farmers, labourers, and the Constitution.

The campaign song focusses on improving the lives of farmers and labourers and frames the upcoming election as a battle to protect the Constitution and democracy in Bihar.

Through this campaign song, the RJD is working to strengthen Tejashwi Yadav's image as a grassroots leader capable of bringing change in Bihar's governance landscape while directly appealing to young voters, women, farmers, and marginalised communities.

In a passionate appeal during a Student Parliament event held in Patna on Thursday, LoP Tejashwi asked for a chance to prove himself as Chief Minister, pledging to deliver in 20 months what the NDA couldn't do in 20 years.

His major promises included the formation of a youth commission, 100 per cent domicile policy for Bihar government jobs, fee waiver for all government examination forms, guarantee of 275 academic days per year in schools, mandatory 80 per cent attendance for students and state-sponsored exam preparation for all graduates.

The RJD's promises also include a world-class educational city on 2,000 acres of land, milk and eggs for every child from BPL families, focus on core subjects like English, Maths, and Science from Class 5, English fluency training for students, digital and physical libraries in every school, with mandatory reading hours.

In a symbolic gesture, LoP Tejashwi distributed pens to students, saying:“Pencil marks can be erased, but pen marks cannot. This pen is for changing Bihar's destiny.”