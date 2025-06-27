Asia-Pacific Leads Steam Turbine Market Growth Driven By Energy Demand Surge

The steam turbine market is projected to reach $22.4 billion by 2032, driven by rising power demand, thermal energy projects, and innovation.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The steam turbine market is witnessing significant growth, with its size expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% from 2023 to 2032. As global energy demand continues to climb, steam turbines play a crucial role in bridging the energy supply gap by efficiently converting thermal energy into mechanical and electrical energy.Download PDF Brochure:Steam turbines are mechanical devices that use high-temperature steam-generated from heat sources such as coal, gas, nuclear, or solar-to rotate blades and produce electricity. This conversion of thermal energy into mechanical power and subsequently into electricity makes steam turbines a key component in thermal power plant, industrial cogeneration systems, and other energy-intensive sectors.🔸 Asia-Pacific Leading the MarketIn 2022, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the global steam turbine market. The region's dominance can be attributed to massive investments in thermal and nuclear power projects, rising industrialization, and an ever-increasing demand for electricity in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.The presence of substantial coal and gas reserves in the region, along with favorable regulatory frameworks and infrastructure expansion, has propelled the growth of thermal power plants , thereby boosting steam turbine adoption. Moreover, the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1%, outpacing other markets.🔸 Key Drivers of Market GrowthSeveral factors are propelling the growth of the steam turbine market:Increased global power demand driven by urbanization, population growth, and industrialization.Expansion of thermal power plants fueled by coal, natural gas, and nuclear energy.Rising investments in electricity generation infrastructure across developing nations.Focus on reducing energy supply-demand gaps, especially in energy-deficient regions.Technological advancements in turbine design and manufacturing, including cogeneration and combined-cycle power plants.Steam turbines are also increasingly being integrated into cogeneration systems in industries like steel and sugar, which are adopting energy optimization strategies. These trends are creating new revenue streams and enhancing the global market outlook.Buy This Report (428 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):🔸 Emerging Trends and ChallengesWith a strong emphasis on carbon neutrality and renewable energy, the steam turbine market faces challenges due to the increasing competitiveness of wind and solar energy technologies. Government policies that discourage fossil-fuel-based power generation are likely to limit the adoption of steam turbines, especially in regions pushing for full decarbonization.However, the transition is not immediate, and steam turbines will remain essential to meet baseload electricity demands, especially in hybrid and backup power systems.🔸 Market Segmentation Highlights. By Design:Impulse Turbines held the dominant market share in 2022. Their high-speed efficiency and reliability in high-pressure applications make them ideal for power generation.. By End-Use Industry:The Power Generation segment is expected to continue its dominance, fueled by growing electricity demand and capacity expansions in thermal, nuclear, and biomass power plants.. By Forging:Large Forging remains the leading segment. Rotor shafts, made from large forgings, play a vital role in turbine performance due to their strength and durability.These segmentation insights indicate that demand for high-capacity, robust, and efficient steam turbines is steadily rising, particularly in large-scale infrastructure projects.🔸 Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific leads the market with a strong pipeline of power projects and industrial development.North America and Europe are experiencing moderate growth driven by cogeneration and modernization of aging thermal plants.LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) is seeing increased demand due to energy diversification and rising population needs.🔸 Key Market PlayersThe steam turbine market is highly competitive and includes global power equipment manufacturers and service providers:General Electric (GE)Siemens AGMitsubishi PowerToshiba CorporationTriveni TurbinesElliott GroupTurbine Generator Maintenance Inc.Arani Power SystemsChola Turbo Machinery International Pvt. Ltd.TURBOCAMThese companies are focusing on technological innovation, aftermarket services, and emerging market expansion to strengthen their market positions. Collaborations with government bodies and power utilities are also on the rise.Get a Customized Research Report:🔸 Future Outlook and OpportunitiesThe global steam turbine market is expected to maintain a steady growth trajectory. Key opportunities lie in:Modernization and refurbishment of aging thermal plantsAdoption of steam turbines in biomass and waste-to-energy plantsGrowing demand in emerging economiesCogeneration systems in energy-intensive industriesGovernments are also supporting the integration of low-emission fuels such as natural gas into power systems, where steam turbines play an essential role. These factors are set to propel the market toward sustainable growth over the coming decade. 