Jellyfish Technologies Empowers Businesses With Customized LLM Fine-Tuning Solutions

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 26, 2025 7:23 am - Jellyfish Technologies empowers businesses with tailored LLM fine-tuning solutions to boost AI accuracy, relevance, and performance for domain-specific applications.

Utah, USA – With the launch of its Customized LLM Fine-Tuning Solutions, Jellyfish Technologies is transforming how businesses utilize Large Language Models (LLMs). These solutions enhance performance in targeted domains, enable smarter automation, and support data-driven decision-making.

These advanced services enable businesses to fine-tune foundational LLMs like GPT, LLaMA, and Mistral for jobs like customer service, knowledge management, sentiment analysis, content creation, and more. Backed by Jellyfish Technologies' deep AI expertise, businesses can now achieve faster, more accurate, and more relevant AI results that are in line with their specific operational goals.

A Jellyfish Technologies spokesman noted, "Generic AI models can't fully meet the specific needs of every industry." "Our fine-tuning solutions help businesses customize LLMs for their specific needs, whether that's analyzing legal documents, making sure healthcare rules are followed, writing financial reports, or making chatbots for big businesses."

Key LLM Fine-Tuning Services offered by Jellyfish Technologies include:

1. Fine-tuning both open-source and proprietary LLMs based on business preferences

2. Curating and enriching domain-specific datasets

3. Designing and optimizing prompts

4. Adapting models for multilingual support

5. Securely deploying models with API integration

6. Evaluating models, setting benchmarks, and optimizing performance

7. Fine-tuning LLMs for private or on-premises environments handling sensitive data

8. Providing ongoing support, retraining, and performance enhancements

Giving AI a boost in all fields

Jellyfish Technologies delivers fine-tuning solutions across diverse industries, from legal tech companies needing contract summaries to fintech companies seeking client-tailored communication. Their method makes sure that LLMs produce results that are in line with the business's voice, goals, and compliance obligations, whether the focus is on automation, personalization, or data processing.

AI solutions that are focused on security and ready for business

Jellyfish Technologies constructs and fine-tunes models in secure environments, recognizing the critical importance of data protection and governance. These models can be used on cloud platforms or infrastructure managed by the client. This makes sure that data is safe, that the rules are followed (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.), and that AI workflows can handle more work as needed.

Delivery around the world with quick execution

Headquartered in Noida, India, Jellyfish Technologies also maintains offices in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia. They provide a range of customizable engagement options, from dedicated teams to full-cycle AI project outsourcing. Their team of data scientists, AI engineers, and NLP experts can make tailored fine-tuning solutions for businesses of all sizes, from startups to large corporations.

About Jellyfish Technologies

Jellyfish Technologies is a reliable firm that makes custom software and offers a wide range of services, including AI and machine learning, LLM fine-tuning, chatbot development, cloud consulting, SaaS solutions, mobile app development, and digital transformation. Jellyfish Technologies helps businesses remain ahead of the curve by using the newest AI technology. They do this by focusing on innovation and return on investment (ROI).