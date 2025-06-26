Overseas Adventure Travel Launches Fourth Of July Sale: Save Up To $5,000 On ANY Trip

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since 1978, O.A.T.-part of thefamily-has been the leader in small group travel for active Americans aged 50 and older, offering unmatched access to local cultures and off-the-beaten-path moments. With groups capped at just 16 travelers by land and 25 by small ship, each itinerary is personal, immersive, and designed for curious explorers.

Travelers can save in three ways : up to $5,000 per person off select August–December 2025 departures; up to 25% off any 2025 departure; or 10% off any 2026 departure.

"Our travelers aren't just checking places off a list-they're looking to connect, to learn, and to grow through travel," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation . "This offer gives them more ways to do just that, with more access to the kinds of experiences that change how we see the world-and ourselves."

Sample adventures include Sicily's Ancient Landscapes & Timeless Traditions , a 16-day cultural journey through the island's sunbaked villages and archaeological wonders; Ultimate Africa: Botswana, Zambia & Zimbabwe Safari , a 17-day wildlife experience with unforgettable game drives and local interactions; and Japan's Cultural Treasures , a 15-day exploration of temples, traditions, and modern life.

Travelers by sea can choose Hidden Gems of the Dalmatian Coast & Greece, sailing aboard a 50-passenger private ship from Croatia to Athens; Italy's Western Coast & Islands: A Voyage from Rome to Valletta , a small-ship journey exploring iconic ports from Sicily to Malta; or The Aegean Islands, Athens & Istanbul , blending ancient ruins, vibrant ports, and small-ship luxury.

O.A.T. continues to lead in solo travel, offering FREE Single Supplements on all Land Adventures . Every departure is led by one of our local Trip Experience Leaders -residents of the region who provide personal insight, cultural context, and hands-on support from start to finish. Travelers can also customize every trip-extending their stay, combining adventures, and tailoring flights-to make the journey truly their own.

To reserve or learn more, call 1–800–955–1925 or visit . But hurry-savings end July 7 .

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation is a global enterprise made up of a family of travel companies committed to changing people's lives through meaningful international experiences, social entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Founded by Alan E. Lewis (1948–2022) and his wife, Harriet, the company includes Grand Circle Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line, and Overseas Adventure Travel-serving Americans aged 50 and older with trips that foster cultural connection and discovery. Through the Grand Circle Foundation and the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, the company has pledged or donated more than $250 million to more than 500 projects in 50 countries and in local communities across New England.

About Overseas Adventure Travel

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), acquired by Grand Circle Corporation in 1993, is the leader in small group travel for Americans 50 and older. With no more than 16 travelers on land and 25 aboard privately owned small ships, O.A.T. trips are designed to go beyond typical tourism-bringing travelers into direct, meaningful contact with local people and cultures. Each adventure is led by a local Trip Experience Leader and includes active discovery, cultural insight, and opportunities for independent exploration.

