Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-06-26 03:12:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - IGM Financial Inc. : Today announced a change to the risk rating of the IG U.S. Taxpayer Portfolio – Global Fixed Income Balanced Fund, effective June 25, 2025. Where the fund was once rated low, the risk is now considered low to medium. shares T are trading up $0.11 at $43.43.

