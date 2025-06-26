'FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO' IN FORT MYERS THIS WEEKEND, BRINGS NATIONAL TATTOO ARTISTS AND THOUSANDS OF ENTHUSIASTS
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo logo
Thousands Expected at 2025 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
Tattoo Artist at Creates Design at Tattoo Expo
The“Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo” this weekend in Fort Myers celebrates tattoo art and culture and is expected to draw thousands from across the State.It's great to see the tattoo community come together to support this event and the great charitable causes we're involved with. Based on pre-sales, we're hoping for our biggest crowd ever.” - Lisa Quinter, Event OrganizerFORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Final touches are in place for the 3rd Annual“Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo ,” scheduled for this weekend, June 27-29, 2025 at the Caloosa Convention Center in Fort Myers. The 3-day event, now in its third year, celebrates tattoo art, culture, and community and features over 250 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and dozens of vendors.
Joey Tattoo, former host of TV's“Tattoo Rescue,” will serve as MC for the Expo weekend, as attendees have the chance to get tattooed by renowned artists-including“Ink Master” Season 10 finalist, Roly T-Rex; Nick DeMars from Season 1 of“Ink Masters: Angels”, and many other celebs from the ink world. Artists will compete daily for recognition among their peers, judged by tattoo legends Yallzee, Owner of“Funhouse Tattoos,” Chris“Casper” Pitre, and Alwin Perez. The main stage features live music by“Two Dogs & Friends”, a unique, rock-and-roll variety show production by“Sinister Sisters” and more!
Single-day and weekend tickets are available now at: .
Media credentials can be requested here:
Lisa Quinter
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
+1 954-868-1416
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
"2025 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo" June 27-29 in Fort Myers
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment