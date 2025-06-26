Amir Receives Phone Call From Iraqi President
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Thursday a phone call from the President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq HE Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.
During the call, HE the Iraqi President affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.
His Excellency reaffirmed his country's categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.
HE the Iraqi President also praised the efforts made by HH the Amir in facilitating a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.
For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency for his sincere feelings and appreciated the solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- My Funding Account Builds A Global Trader Community On Trust, Transparency, And Growth
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
CommentsNo comment