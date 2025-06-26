Amir Receives Phone Call From Iraqi President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received on Thursday a phone call from the President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq HE Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

During the call, HE the Iraqi President affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the Iranian attack on Al-Udeid Air Base, which constitutes a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

His Excellency reaffirmed his country's categorical rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

HE the Iraqi President also praised the efforts made by HH the Amir in facilitating a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks to His Excellency for his sincere feelings and appreciated the solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.