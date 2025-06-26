She Means Business Magazine Expands National Platform For Women's Leadership And Brand Development

She Means Business

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- She Means Business Magazine , the national publication spotlighting America's most powerful women in business, announces the continued expansion of its multimedia platform dedicated to helping women entrepreneurs and leaders build authentic, powerful brands. Founded by Ashley Holt, CEO of Ashley Holt Media Group and COO of West Village Entertainment, the magazine has evolved from a digital publication into a comprehensive platform featuring proprietary methodologies, educational resources, and media content.

The She Means Business platform encompasses multiple components designed to support women in business leadership. The SMB BlueprintTM offers 10 Power Moves to activate confidence, amplify voice, and align to power. The SMB Brand MethodTM provides a strategy rooted in self-worth and truth-based visibility. The She Means Business ShowTM podcast brings these concepts to life through conversations with featured entrepreneurs and leaders.

The magazine has featured prominent women leaders on its covers, including Dr. Tiffany Moon, MD, anesthesiologist, entrepreneur and television personality; Emmy-winning actress Tracey Bregman; bestselling author and TEDx speaker Amberly Lago; Ellie Anest, CEO of Eleven Eleven Wines; global fitness coach and BFit founder Breanne Freeman; Emmy-winning journalist Crystal Fambrini; Forbes-featured author Carrie Pyle Lawrence; and Hidden Crown founder Shelley Goodstein.

Ashley Holt brings extensive experience in brand development for national artists and entrepreneurs through her roles at Ashley Holt Media Group and West Village Entertainment. Her work has been featured on Fox, ABC, Amazon, and national podcasts. Through She Means Business Magazine and its associated programs, Holt focuses on helping high-performing women develop magnetic visibility through authentic brand building.

The platform continues to expand its reach through print publications, digital content, educational programs, and multimedia offerings designed to support women entrepreneurs and leaders in building sustainable, impactful businesses.

