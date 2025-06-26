Poker Star Samantha Abernathy Joins WSOP Free-To-Play App As Global Ambassador With In-Game Avatar, Upping The Ante For Players Worldwide

After learning to play on the WSOP app, Abernathy brings her professional poker journey back to where it all began.

HERZLIYA, Israel, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Playtika's World Series of Poker (WSOP) free-to-play app is doubling down on its partnership with professional poker player Samantha Abernathy. Returning as an ambassador, Abernathy's partnership with the WSOP app is kicking off with her custom in-game avatar joining players in the app. This collaboration builds on a previous partnership between the WSOP app and Abernathy and brings her closer than ever to the global WSOP community.

Once a casual player on the WSOP app, Samantha Abernathy has gone all-in on her poker journey and now competes in high-stakes games. With her exclusive in-game avatar, fans can challenge her at the virtual tables, follow her through dedicated WSOP app content, and connect both online and in person.

Samantha Abernathy said

"The WSOP app is where it all began for me. I was playing on the app before I ever went pro, so teaming up with the WSOP team feels like a full-circle moment. To now see myself as an in-game avatar is both surreal and incredibly rewarding. It's an honor to be able to connect with the WSOP community in a whole new way."

Abernathy credits the WSOP app for introducing her to the game of poker. In her time as a professional player, she's cashed in at 31 poker tournaments, a testament to how far she's come from her days learning how to play poker.

Guy Ceder, General Manager of WSOP free-to-play app said:

"We are delighted to have Samantha Abernathy onboard as an exclusive ambassador for WSOP. She is a reflection of what WSOP is - a poker game for all levels, appealing to both amateurs and professionals. Her involvement brings a new level of energy to our platform, reinforcing WSOP as the premier destination for poker enthusiasts worldwide."

This announcement builds on WSOP's history of partnering with top-tier poker players. Last year, the app partnered with Jason Alexander for a series of campaign and TV spots and Abernathy, herself, was previously one of seven players on WSOP's "Thrill Team", a collection of some of poker's biggest names and most exciting up-and-comers.

If you love poker, play poker with the WSOP free-to-play app – available on both mobile and desktop using this link:

About World Series of Poker®

WSOP® is the official free to play app of the World Series of Poker®, and one of the world's most downloaded free poker games. Home to millions of poker players across tablets and mobile, the game features countless exciting game modes, tournaments and special events while rewarding its best players with authentic virtual WSOP® prizes and poker-player trophies and glory.

World Series of Poker® is intended for those 21 or older and is for amusement purposes only. World Series of Poker® is not a real money app and does not offer real money gambling or an opportunity to win real money or prizes. All prizes are virtual and have no cash value. In app purchases are available.

© 2025, Playtika Ltd. All rights reserved. The World Series Of Poker trademarks are licensed by NSUS Group Inc.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

