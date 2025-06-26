Confluent Health Launches Groundbreaking Scholars Program Designed To Eliminate Student Debt For Future Physical Therapists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New program covers employees' cost of attendance to DPT program to address PT shortage and student debt

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Health , a leading innovator in musculoskeletal (MSK) care, has launched the Confluent Health Scholars Program, an industry-leading initiative designed to eliminate the biggest barrier to entry and retention in the physical therapy (PT) profession: student loan debt. This partnership marks a bold new chapter in Confluent Health's continued mission to build the strongest PT workforce in the nation through investment in its people and advancement opportunities.

Confluent Health offers qualified employees a unique opportunity to pursue a Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) while receiving up to $129,000 in student loan repayment support. This launch comes at a critical moment for the profession. According to the American Physical Therapy Association , the U.S. faced a shortfall of more than 12,000 full-time physical therapists in 2022. The demand for PT services is expected to grow nearly twice as fast as population growth by 2037.

“The Confluent Health Scholars Program is a step toward ensuring every community has access to high-quality physical therapy-it's about rebuilding the PT workforce with purpose and sustainability,” said Dr. Kristi Henderson, CEO of Confluent Health.“We're turning financial relief into workforce stability. Our organization is helping address the PT shortage by investing in our employees and making it possible for them to pursue a career in physical therapy.”

Through a competitive application process, employees are selected for the Scholars Program and admitted into a DPT program at an Evidence In Motion (EIM) University Partner location. The program features EIM's hybrid accelerated curriculum, which includes 65 weeks of online and integrated lab instruction, followed by 31 weeks of hands-on clinical training. After graduating and securing full-time employment at one of Confluent Health's 825-plus clinics, participants are eligible for direct student loan repayment from Confluent Health-potentially paying off loans in as little as three to five years.

“Overwhelming student debt shouldn't be a deterrent in choosing a meaningful career,” Henderson said.“By helping our employees eliminate student debt, we are opening doors to aspiring PTs and building the healthcare workforce that is so desperately needed.”

To maintain eligibility, scholars must uphold academic performance and be employed full-time with Confluent Health. Payments are made directly to lenders via a loan repayment technology platform, which also provides real-time tracking and financial planning tools.

With more than 5,000 sites of service and the largest base of board-certified clinicians in MSK care, Confluent Health is uniquely positioned to drive long-term change.

“The Confluent Health Scholars Program reflects everything we stand for: investing in people, removing barriers and creating unique and impactful career pathways,” said Alyson Ellis, Senior Director of Talent Learning and Development.“It's not just about reducing debt-it's about creating an environment where our clinicians feel supported, seen, and empowered to grow with us. This, in turn, allows our clinicians to deliver the highest quality care to their patients, stay engaged in their professional journey, and build long-term, fulfilling careers within the Confluent Health family. By supporting their aspirations, we strengthen not only individual success but also the future of healthcare.”

The pilot Spring 2025 cohort marked a strong start for the program, with four inaugural participants accepted into DPT programs. The Fall 2025 cohort saw significant interest with 21 selected applicants across seven Confluent Health Partner Brands.

Jose Marrufo, MS, SPT, a Physical Therapist Technician at Physical Therapy Central, has been selected for the Spring 2025 cohort of the Confluent Health Scholars Program. In June, he began pursuing his DPT at South College in Knoxville, Tenn.

“I'm thankful to Confluent Health for creating the Scholars Program,” Marrufo said.“Being selected has allowed me the financial freedom to fully focus on my studies and clinical practice. I'm excited to work to become a great clinician and continue advancing my education. Being a part of the Confluent Health family allows me to grow, give back, and make a lasting, positive impact in my community.”

The application window for the Spring 2026 cohort will open later in 2025.

About Confluent Health

Confluent Health, a nationwide network of physical and occupational therapy companies, is at the forefront of advancing musculoskeletal solutions that make us all stronger. We deliver better patient outcomes, reduce costs of care, improve workplace wellness, provide best-in-class education services, help prevent injuries and play a crucial role in shaping industry best practices. For more information, visit confluenthealth.com or find us on LinkedIn.

About Evidence In Motion (EIM)

EIM, a member of the Confluent Health Family, partners with leading universities to provide hybrid accelerated graduate programs in health care disciplines including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and others. EIM's commitment to lifelong learning also includes a comprehensive catalog of post-professional specialty certifications, residencies, fellowships and continuing education courses that empower health care professionals to reach the next level in their career and patient care. Visit for more information.

