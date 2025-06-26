New Survey From Kompliant And Equifax Highlights The Importance Of Advanced Compliance Technology In Maintaining A Competitive Advantage
"This survey comes at a pivotal time for the financial services industry, which is navigating increasingly complex regulations as well as potentially transformative technological innovations in the compliance space," said Leo Patching , the CEO and co-founder of Kompliant. "The majority of financial services organizations are leveraging technology to perform daily or weekly compliance and finding ways to streamline the process is critical. Services like Kompliant allow these companies to lower costs while maintaining security and compliance standards. We look forward to using these findings to inform further innovations with our intuitive platform."
Key survey findings include:
C-Suite Ownership Drives Compliance Strategy
56% of financial organizations involve their CEO directly in compliance technology decisions, signaling the strategic importance of these investments
90% of institutions believe technological advancement is critical to maintaining a competitive advantage in risk management
Automated Compliance: The New Industry Standard
99% of financial services organizations now rely on compliance technology
55% of financial firms are exploring or implementing AI/ML for compliance functions, making it the top emerging technology
50% seek real-time risk monitoring capabilities and 47% want advanced AI analytics
68% remain cautious about adopting emerging technologies due to security concerns
"The findings in this survey showcase the need for intuitive compliance programs that prioritize security while providing financial services organizations the technological advancements they need to innovate in the industry," said Scott Pryzbala , Senior Vice President, Payment Sales of Equifax Digital Solutions. "Our partnership with Kompliant delivers industry-leading fraud prevention and risk management services that address these priorities while streamlining processes in cost-effective and user-friendly ways."
Kompliant and Equifax first announced their partnership in the merchant-underwriting space in July 2024. Kompliant leverages Equifax Digital Services' Payment Fraud solutions to analyze data from an online purchase or transaction in its fraud and risk management protocols.
They also released a white paper detailing the survey findings and showcasing the potential of compliance technology in transforming the current landscape. Financial institutions need innovative and cost-effective compliance solutions that unlock opportunity rather than serve as cost centers, easing the distance between the systems of yesterday and tomorrow. Reducing employee time and touch, while maintaining security and accuracy, are key features of technology tools that will fuel growth as well as financial organizations' bottom lines.
"Addressing customer needs is top of mind at Kompliant, where we work to support real-time compliance processes with minimal friction and headache," said Casey Zenner , Chief Revenue Officer at Kompliant. "Knowing our customers' pain points and considerations when weighing new platforms and protocols helps us continue to innovate, and provide the leading compliance programming for modern financial organizations."
For the full survey white paper, click here .
Methodology: Kompliant and Equifax fielded survey responses from 500 financial technology professionals in the banking and finance industries. Employees answered a variety of questions regarding what technology financial services their companies are looking for and what kind of compliance challenges their teams face. The survey was conducted through 500 online interviews throughout the United States during the week of December 2, 2024.
About Kompliant
Kompliant is a pioneer in compliance orchestration with a platform for growth-focused financial institutions. Kompliant provides intelligent automation and solutions that power commerce compliance. Kompliant's technology is designed to streamline risk management, enhance operational efficiency, and support strategic decisions through advanced data analytics. For more information, visit kompliant .
