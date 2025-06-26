Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Products & Services Market Report 2025-2030: Increasing Popularity Of Low-Moisture Carpet Cleaning Machines

Dublin, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Products & Services Market Research Report 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Products & Services Market was valued at USD 43.23 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 57.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.82%.

The global carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market is highly competitive with the presence of many vendors. Rapid technological improvements are adversely impacting market vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades of products. Furthermore, the adoption rate of carpet and upholstery products and services among end-users in the U.S. and Europe has been impressive since their launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, which will lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market soon.

Major vendors in the carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market are adopting innovative technologies to retain a strong market position. Some of the major vendors that have introduced battery-powered carpet and upholstery products and services include Bissell and Santeomma. Karcher has also introduced a BRC 40/22 carpet cleaner, which can clean 30% faster with guaranteed deep cleaning. Hoover has introduced a smart wash automatic carpet cleaner.

Also, the carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players increase their footprint in the industry, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with global players.

MARKET TRENDS



There is an increasing demand for carpet cleaning services from contract cleaners, who provide cleaning solutions on a contract basis for various sectors such as homes, industries, schools, offices, and hospitals. This type of service is cost-effective as it is often offered at subsidized rates, making professional cleaning more accessible to a broader range of customers.

Advancements in technology are revolutionizing the carpet cleaning industry. Modern carpet cleaners are increasingly equipped with advanced features such as app control, voice assistants, and IoT connectivity, enhancing user experience and operational efficiency. For instance, some of the latest innovations include more efficient and powerful extraction equipment, high-performance vacuum equipment, robotic carpet cleaners, and the use of UV light for disinfection.

The carpet cleaning industry is shifting toward more sustainable practices, driven by a growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. This shift is driven by increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressures to adopt sustainable practices. Several companies like Alfred Karcher and Nilfisk are at the forefront of this movement, offering eco-friendly carpet cleaners that align with sustainable practices. The global carpet cleaner market is witnessing a significant shift towards low-moisture carpet cleaning machines. These innovative devices are designed to use minimal water, which substantially reduces the drying time compared to traditional methods. This feature is particularly beneficial as it minimizes the risk of over-wetting carpets, which can lead to issues such as mold growth, mildew, and re-soiling.

CARPET & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MARKET DRIVERS



There is increased awareness about indoor air quality and the health implications of unclean carpets and upholstery. This has led to increased demand for professional cleaning services that can effectively remove allergens, dust mites, and bacteria.

The increasing demand for carpet flooring from the hospitality industry is a significant driver for the global carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market. Hotels, spas, and resorts are major contributors to the hospitality segment and require regular maintenance of their carpets to ensure a clean and welcoming environment for guests.

The market is witnessing a rise in the popularity of compact and portable carpet cleaning machines. These designs cater to the needs of modern consumers who prefer convenience and ease of use. Portable machines are particularly advantageous for residential users and small businesses that require efficient cleaning solutions without the need for large, cumbersome equipment. Homeowners are increasingly investing in home improvement projects, including carpet installation and maintenance, which boosts the need for cleaning equipment. Renovations, remodeling, and Do It Yourself (DIY) projects often include upgrading flooring, where carpets play a vital role. This trend is fueled by a growing interest in interior design and a desire to enhance living spaces.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

The rising popularity of hard flooring such as vinyl, ceramic, linoleum, tiles, and hardwood is easier to clean and maintain and is reducing the dependence on carpets, therefore impacting demand for carpet-specific cleaning products and services. Also, in emerging countries, low awareness and adoption of cleaning standards present a significant challenge for the global carpet & upholstery cleaning market. The penetration of carpet and upholstery products and services remains low in emerging economies across APAC and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Volatility in raw material prices is a critical factor impacting the global carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market. The production of carpet cleaning equipment relies on various raw materials, including metals, plastics, and electronic components. Fluctuations in the prices of these materials can significantly affect manufacturing costs, leading to variations in the final product pricing.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The global carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market is highly developed in Europe, North America, and APAC due to increased hygiene awareness, urbanization, and the prevalent use of carpets in residential and commercial spaces. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East are highly potential markets with enough opportunity for growth. In 2024, North America was the largest market for carpet & upholstery cleaning products & services, with a share of approximately 31%, followed by Europe. The carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market demand in North America is highly driven by the significant demand for carpet flooring owing to the rising expenditure on aesthetic improvements to give a luxurious look to houses or offices. In the U.S., carpets are popular flooring options because of their multiple advantages, including comfort and soundproofing, among others.

The increasing expenditure of consumers on home improvement, renovation, and remodeling is primarily driving the market for carpets in the EU. In the non-residential sector, a large proportion of demand comes from retail and commercial outlets. Furthermore, the APAC carpet & upholstery cleaning products and services market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.85% during 2025-2030. In 2024, China was the largest market in APAC. The rising urban population and renovations have also supported the growth of the construction industry. APAC is expected to witness exponential growth in the carpet cleaner market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of technically advanced products by the population.

Latin America is expected to witness a substantial growth rate due to the growing number of shopping malls and hotels and deteriorating air quality in countries. During the forecast period, the commercial and residential sectors are expected to have higher sales, especially for hospitals and offices.

CARPET & UPHOLSTERY CLEANING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles



ABM Industries Incorporated

Alfred Karcher

Bissell

Nilfisk

Techtronic Industries Tennant

Other Prominent Company Profiles (Cleaners Market)



Ashbys Cleaning Equipment

Boss Cleaning Equipment

Chem-Tex

Cleanfix

Cleantec Innovation

Daimer Industries

Diversey

Duplex Cleaning Machines

Edic

Eureka Forbes

Gadlee

Hines Corporation

Hydro Force Industries

Kleenrite

MasterBlend

Numatic International

Prochem Europe

RCM

Rotovac Corporation

Sandia Products Inc.

Santoemma SEBO America, LLC

Other Prominent Company Profiles (Service Market)



Anago Cleaning Systems

Aquuamarine

Brother's Cleaning

Clean Fanatics

CleanNet USA

COIT

Crestclean

Duraclean

Griffiths Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners

Jani-King International

Legacy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning

Pritchard Industries

Restoration Master ServiceMaster OpCo Holdings

Key Attributes:

