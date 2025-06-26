University Of Nizwa's School Of Pharmacy Earns ACPE International Accreditation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The University of Nizwa announced that its Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) program has been awarded international accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) - a significant milestone that positions the university at the forefront of pharmaceutical education in the region.

This achievement marks the first international accreditation of its kind for a pharmacy program in Oman, and the first program at the University of Nizwa to obtain such international recognition.

The ACPE accreditation affirms that the School of Pharmacy meets globally accepted standards in academic quality, curriculum design, faculty expertise, and institutional infrastructure. It reflects a comprehensive review process that included self-assessment, external evaluation, and multiple rounds of documentation, culminating in a rigorous site visit by the ACPE Evaluation Team.

Among the strengths highlighted in the evaluation were the program's qualified faculty, strong leadership, student-centered approach, collaborative academic culture, and well-established partnerships with healthcare institutions such as Nizwa Hospital. The school is also expected to relocate to a state-of-the-art campus by 2026, further enhancing its capabilities and student experience.

Dr. Salem Al Touby, Dean of the College of Health Sciences, reflected on the milestone by stating:“This recognition is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of our faculty, the strength of our curriculum, and our commitment to delivering internationally benchmarked education that serves both our students and the broader healthcare system.”

The ACPE accreditation is valid through June 30, 2027. The School of Pharmacy has already begun implementing a long-term action plan to ensure continuous compliance and quality improvement in preparation for future reaccreditation efforts.

This accomplishment enhances the University of Nizwa's standing as a leading institution in health education, opening new academic and professional opportunities for its graduates on a global scale.