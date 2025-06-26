Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait's Amir Congratulates Madagascar On Independence Day

2025-06-26 03:04:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to the President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, on his country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President good health and his country more progress and prosperity. (end)
