Can't Wait To Be Back: India T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav On Road To Recovery Following Hernia Surgery
“Life Update: Underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I'm already on the road to recovery. Can't wait to be back,” wrote Suryakumar on his Instagram account.
This is the second time Suryakumar underwent a sports hernia surgery – he was operated on for a similar hernia issue in his groin in Munich on January 17, 2024. This came shortly after he had undergone surgery for an ankle injury he suffered during India's tour of South Africa in December 2023.
Suryakumar last played for India in the five-match T20I series against England which the hosts' won by 4-1 margin earlier this year. The 34-year-old right-handed batter then amassed 717 runs from 16 innings for the Mumbai Indians to finish as the second leading run-scorer in IPL 2025.
Though Mumbai Indians' didn't win IPL 2025, Suryakumar was adjudged as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the season for making the highest number of runs by a non-opening batter in an edition of the IPL. After a few weeks, Suryakumar will commence his recover and rehab programme at the BCCI Centre for Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.
It remains to be seen if Suryakumar will recover and gain match fitness in time for India playing three T20Is against Bangladesh, set to happen in late August. The Indian team is also slated to play three ODIs in Bangladesh in the same month, a format where Suryakumar hasn't played after the 2023 ODI World Cup Final against Australia in Ahmedabad.
