Canadian Lithuanian Athletes Make Strong Comeback At 2025 World Sports Games

More than 50 athletes from Canada are registered to compete-a dramatic rise compared to recent years. And much of the credit belongs to one woman: Onutė Stanevičius-Mills, a tireless community leader and passionate advocate for sports and Lithuanian heritage in Toronto.

This marks the largest Canadian Lithuanian delegation since 2009, when over 100 athletes participated in the Vilnius games. Since then, numbers dwindled to just a handful. But this year, the revival is real-and it's personal.

A second-generation Canadian of Lithuanian descent, Onutė is a well-known name in Toronto's diaspora circles. She currently serves as the Education Chair of the Canadian Lithuanian Community, is a long-time board member of Toronto's Aušra Sports Club, and is also the local ambassador of the Vilties Bėgimas (Run of Hope), a charitable race supporting Klaipėda's oncology center.

“Sports have always been a part of my life,” says Onutė, who studied mathematics and kinesiology and spent 25 years teaching physical education and wellness at the high school level.

“Now I work with students with diverse learning needs. I think about retirement-but not quite yet!”

Alongside her husband Jon (an English-Canadian), Onutė raised two daughters, both involved in the Lithuanian community. Her younger daughter Daiva will compete in the youth 3x3 basketball tournament in Palanga.

Through Saturday catechism classes, youth mentorship, and 35 years of volunteer work with Aušra Sports Club-including 20 years coaching women's basketball-Onutė has worked to keep Lithuanian culture alive through action and teamwork.

“Our parents always encouraged us to speak Lithuanian and stay connected,” she recalls.

“From Hamilton's parish to scout groups, summer camps, and theater-our community life was full. Sport was just a natural extension.”

This year, Onutė began rallying the community right after the last diaspora sports festival in Druskininkai. At every gathering-meetings, training sessions, school events, even church masses-she promoted the idea of representing Canada in the 2025 games.

“We kept reminding everyone, everywhere: Let's go together!”

“Vice Chairman of the World Lithuanian Community Laurynas Misevičius was an incredible support. He answered all our questions, helped with hotel bookings, and even encouraged the idea of a 'Canadian Village' in Palanga.”

The result? Over 50 participants-and more are still inquiring.

“Next time,” she laughs,“we might hit 100 again-just like 2009!”

The Canadian athletes represent a blend of generations, including third and even fourth-generation Lithuanians. They'll compete in sports ranging from basketball, volleyball, and swimming to table tennis, tennis, and billiards.

“Honestly, I'd bet Canada brings home gold in at least four events,” she smiles.

“But more than that, it's about connection. Some will explore Lithuanian towns and heritage sites. For around twenty of them, this will be their first time ever in Lithuania.”

As a long-time leader of Aušra Sports Club-founded by Franciscans in 1955-Onutė speaks proudly of its growth. The club now serves over 150 members from ages 3 to nearly 80, with weekly practices in basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and tennis.

“Sport brings people together. Whether it's about competition or just the spirit of community, it builds pride, confidence, and unity-especially for diasporas like ours."