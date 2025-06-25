First Centerpoint Energy Resiliency Technology Summit Showcases Innovative New Tools To Help Improve Hurricane Preparedness And Response

Global technology leaders share best practices and demonstrate advanced technologies and AI tools being used to enhance storm preparedness and emergency response

HOUSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its commitment to build the most resilient coast grid in the country, and to better serve its 2.8 million customers throughout the 2025 hurricane season and beyond, CenterPoint Energy hosted its first ever Technology Summit alongside seven global leaders in AI tools, data analytics and other cutting-edge technologies. The new strategic relationships with Climavision, Convey (formerly Message Broadcast), Neara, Palantir, Pano AI, Technosylva and Urbint will help CenterPoint improve overall operations, identify critical system upgrades, enhance situational awareness, and strengthen storm preparedness and emergency response efforts.

"We are committed to working with the best and brightest to achieve our goal of building and operating the most resilient coastal grid in the country. These global leaders are enabling CenterPoint to leverage the latest innovations in AI, machine learning and other areas to help Houston be better prepared for more powerful hurricanes and storms. Most importantly, these new technologies and tools will help us respond more effectively to emergencies and provide the more reliable, resilient service our customers expect and deserve," said Jason Wells, President and Chief Executive Officer of CenterPoint Energy.

Advanced Technologies: Strengthening Resiliency and Emergency Readiness

During the 2025 Technology Summit, representatives of CenterPoint and global tech leaders engaged with elected officials, local emergency managers and community leaders to demonstrate how these advanced technologies will enhance CenterPoint's efforts to prepare for extreme weather events, including in four key areas:



Targeting critical system upgrades: Working with Neara and Technosylva , CenterPoint is enhancing how it plans and executes targeted resiliency actions to strengthen the system against extreme weather.

Improving situational awareness and storm p reparedness: Climavision and Pano AI are helping CenterPoint improve real-time weather monitoring, AI forecasting and risk detection – enabling CenterPoint to more effectively predict and monitor weather risks to Houston's energy infrastructure.

Keeping customers better informed: CenterPoint is using critical tools from Convey to modernize communication operations and efficiently manage interactions, strengthening the company's ability to deliver real-time emergency communications to millions of customers. Strengthening emergency r esponse: Technologies from Palantir and Urbint are helping CenterPoint connect data across its assets to respond to storms more effectively and enhancing onboarding and deployment of mutual assistance crews in an emergency.

Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative: Key Actions and Improvements

CenterPoint's strategic technology relationships are the latest part of a broader series of actions to improve resiliency, communication and partnerships through the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), launched in August 2024. Over the first two phases of GHRI, which were completed ahead of schedule and before the start of hurricane season on June 1, CenterPoint took the following actions:



Installed 26,000+ stronger, storm-resilient poles to withstand extreme winds;

Added 5,150+ automation devices to improve restoration times;

Cleared 6,000+ miles of higher-risk vegetation to reduce storm-related outages;

Undergrounded 400+ miles of power lines to improve overall resiliency;

Installed 100+ weather stations across our service territory to improve situational awareness and storm preparation;

Donated 21 backup generators to critical facilities across the company's 12-county service area; and Launched a new and improved, cloud-based Outage Tracker to provide real-time updates on outages and restoration efforts in English and Spanish.

The company will continue working throughout the 2025 hurricane season to further strengthen resiliency and address potential system impacts from storms and extreme weather. For more information and updates on GHRI, visit CenterPointEnergy/TakingAction .

Media Contact: [email protected]

About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is a multi-state electric and natural gas delivery company serving approximately 7 million metered customers across Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston and is the only Texas-domiciled investor-owned utility. As of March 31, 2025, the company had approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,300 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been serving customers for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.

About Climavision

Climavision brings together the power of a proprietary, high resolution supplemental weather radar network with its cutting-edge Horizon AI forecasting technology suite to close significant weather observation gaps and drastically improve forecast speed and accuracy. Climavision's revolutionary approach to climate technology is poised to help reduce the economic risks of volatile weather on companies, governments, and communities alike. Climavision is backed by The Rise Fund, the world's largest global impact platform committed to achieving measurable, positive social and environmental outcomes alongside competitive financial returns. The company is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with research and development operations in Raleigh, NC. To learn more, visit .

About Convey

Convey delivers intelligent customer workflows that humanize connections in regulated environments. Formerly Message Broadcast, Convey transforms compliance requirements into streamlined experiences through purpose-built solutions that deliver measurable impact for utilities and essential service providers. Our platform helps organizations modernize operations and set new engagement standards while efficiently managing millions of interactions. Reimagine the customer journey at goconvey.

About Neara

Neara is a physics-enabled digital twin that eclipses traditional visualization capabilities to deliver a geometrically accurate 3D spatial model of entire infrastructure networks. The model applies detailed individual asset-level analysis to entire integrated infrastructure, providing a context-rich representation of how assets actually behave and react in the physical world in any scenario. Neara connects the granular perspective engineers need to maintain a safe and structurally sound grid system with the network-wide view business leaders need to improve outcomes with effective network investments via high-velocity, automated analysis. With Neara, asset owners upgrade daily reality from reacting to dozens of problems in a context vacuum to proactively identifying exactly where and how to allocate capital for maximum community benefit through an integrated lens. Neara has modeled more than 2 million miles of infrastructure across four continents, enabling customers to save millions each year while improving resiliency and reliability, and transforming processes that once took years into outcomes delivered in hours. More information is available at .

About Palantir

Palantir partners with utilities to modernize the grid, mitigate risk, improve safety, and adapt to changing demand and production patterns. Utilities have a complex data ecosystem that is often challenging to leverage, but we've helped partners optimize their operations at speed and meet complex challenges with data-driven decisions. Today, leading organizations use Palantir software to power critical decisions and operationalize AI. Workflows help address load management optimization, grid upgrades, emergency prevention and response, procurement bottlenecks, and more.

About Pano AI

Pano AI is the leader in AI-powered wildfire detection. Launched in 2020, the company provides advanced early detection and situational awareness solutions to fire agencies, utilities, governments, and private landholders to help protect people, property, and infrastructure from catastrophic wildfires. With deployments across the U.S., Canada, and Australia, Pano AI is building a new standard for real-time wildfire intelligence. To learn more, visit or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Technosylva

Technosylva is the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling, risk mitigation, and operational response software. Technosylva's market-leading solutions, enhanced by AI and machine learning capabilities, provide real-time and predictive insights into developing wildfire and extreme weather risks to support electric utility, insurance, and government agency customers. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at .

About Urbint

Urbint is the world leader in operational resilience for energy and utilities. Urbint's solutions use Artificial Intelligence and the latest industry science to predict and manage emergencies, protect assets and keep people safe. Urbint's suite features three end-to-end solutions: 1) Worker Safety, which provides digital job safety briefs and energy-based observation workflows to reduce exposure at the point of work; 2) Damage Prevention, which manages and risk-profiles 811 tickets to help prevent third-party damages to underground assets; and 3) Emergency Preparedness & Response, which connects the entire natural disaster lifecycle to predict impact and increase a utility's response to reduce customer downtime. The largest energy and infrastructure companies trust Urbint to protect workers, assets, communities, and the environment. Learn more at urbint.

SOURCE CenterPoint Energy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED