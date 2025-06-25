Healthlynked Partners With Endlink To Accelerate EMR And Hospital System Integration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic collaboration expands HealthLynked's focus on interoperability and digital transformation in hospital systems and EMRs

NAPLES, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK ), a pioneer in healthcare technology and patient engagement, today announced a strategic partnership with Endlink, a healthcare data integration firm led by industry veteran Rubén Viera. This alliance underscores HealthLynked's commitment to building robust partnerships that enhance connectivity between hospital systems and electronic medical records (EMRs) for more coordinated, effective patient care.

Rubén Viera, Co-Founder and CTO of Endlink, brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare technology innovation. With a career spanning leadership roles at McKesson, Greenway Health, PeopleLynk, and TeleMedik, Viera has architected cutting-edge solutions across the healthcare spectrum-from enterprise-level EHR platforms to patient engagement systems. He currently leads the design and development of Endlink's cloud-based automated workflow platform, leveraging his extensive expertise in FHIR, HL7, and CMS interoperability standards.

"Rubén's leadership in healthcare IT and his deep understanding of both clinical and operational workflows make him an exceptional partner as we expand HealthLynked's capabilities," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "This partnership represents a powerful synergy between our shared vision of connected, patient-centered care and Endlink's proven solutions already transforming hospitals in Puerto Rico."

Endlink's platform currently supports over 300,000 members across Puerto Rico and powers workflow automation for two of the island's largest hospital systems. By integrating lab results, alerts, and clinical data into real-time, mobile-enabled workflows, Endlink has improved response times by up to 66% in specialist consultations, directly impacting patient experience and clinical outcomes.

"We believe that the future of healthcare depends on transforming data into action," said Rubén Viera, CTO of Endlink. "At Endlink, we've always focused on empowering healthcare organizations to unlock the full potential of their data. Partnering with HealthLynked allows us to take this further-by delivering even more intelligent, integrated, and patient-focused solutions."

Viera's extensive background includes serving as Principal Software Engineer at Greenway Health, where he led the development of a cloud-based patient messaging platform that delivered over 2 million messages monthly to 23 million patients. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at McKesson and TeleMedik, where he developed innovative tools for triage, disease management, and telemedicine-laying the foundation for scalable healthcare platforms that connect data with outcomes.

This partnership also opens opportunities to integrate HealthLynked's suite of tools-such as secure patient records, virtual care access, and AI-powered insights-into Endlink's existing hospital and payer client base, suggesting significant potential future revenue streams for HealthLynked.

By aligning with Endlink, HealthLynked continues to expand its reach into data-driven care management and hospital system innovation-furthering its mission to make healthcare more connected, personalized, and accessible.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. enhances healthcare through personalized care management that improves outcomes and reduces costs. Its cloud-based platform connects patients with providers for virtual or in-office appointments and consolidates medical records into one secure, accessible location. With AI-driven recommendations, HealthLynked offers tailored insights, streamlines care coordination, and provides savings on prescriptions and medical supplies.

For more information about HealthLynked and ARi, visit .

About Endlink

Endlink is a healthcare technology company accelerating digital transformation for payers and providers. With a focus on interoperability, clinical intelligence, and workflow automation, Endlink helps healthcare organizations make data actionable-improving quality, engagement, and outcomes at scale. Learn more at .

