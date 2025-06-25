CM Tamang Leads 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' Rally In Gangtok

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, June 25 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday took part in the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' rally, on the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Emergency.

CM Tamang paid homage to those who suffered during the Emergency days.

The rally, which took place in MG Marg in Gangtok, saw participation from various dignitaries, including the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, officials, and students.

The event culminated at Manan Kendra locality in the city. The event aimed to raise awareness about constitutional rights and the importance of upholding the Constitution.

The BJP is observing June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' (Constitution Murder Day) across the nation, to mark what it calls a moment of serious institutional breakdown in India's democratic journey. Extensive outreach programmes have been planned at the booth and district levels.

The aim, according to BJP leaders, is to educate the younger generation about the consequences of authoritarianism and the importance of preserving democratic values.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 50 years ago, a nefarious attempt was made to strangle Indian democracy with the imposition of the Emergency, during which civil liberties were suspended and opposition leaders were jailed under the rule of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In a post on social media platform X, he called the Emergency "the darkest chapter in Indian democracy", while paying tribute to those who resisted authoritarian rule.

"Fifty years ago today, a nefarious attempt was made to strangle Indian democracy through the imposition of the Emergency. People still remember the Emergency as the darkest chapter in Indian democracy. Sidelining the Constitution, the manner in which the Emergency was imposed on the country is a glaring example of the misuse of power and dictatorship. All opposition leaders were sent to jail. There was no constitutional institution left that was not misused. Yet, the democratic traditions of this country could not be erased by the then government, no matter how much they tried," Rajnath Singh posted.

Union Minister Singh also highlighted the role of those who fought against the Emergency. "Today, democracy is alive in India, and for this, those who struggled during the Emergency, endured imprisonment, and suffered hardships have made an immense contribution. The future generations of India will never forget their contribution. Prime Minister Shri Modiji has decided to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' so that every citizen remembers how dictatorship attempts to murder democracy," he added.

The Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975, remains one of the most controversial periods in Indian history. The government had cited "internal disturbance" as a reason for imposing it, but critics argue it was an attempt to stifle dissent after a court invalidated Indira Gandhi's election.