AIA Launches Wealth Generation Introducing Market-First Legacy Planning Options And A Short 4-Year Projected Breakeven Period Empowering HNW Customers To Accumulate Wealth And Achieve Seamless Legacy Transfer
Ms Alice Liang, Chief Proposition & Healthcare Officer of AIA Hong Kong & Macau, said:“As a global hub for asset and wealth management, Hong Kong has long been a magnet for high-net-worth individuals and families from around the world. Their needs for life insurance products are constantly evolving. They not only seek to navigate complex investment landscape but also place great emphasis on managing their wealth with control, precision, flexibility, and resilience, ensuring seamless wealth transfer.”
She added:“AIA remains unwavering in our customer-centric approach, consistently delivering innovative products and thoughtful services that go beyond expectations and delight our customers. Wealth Generation exemplifies this commitment, with its market-first legacy planning options, rare Flexi Withdrawal Option and value-added services. This empowers our customers with greater control and flexibility over their wealth accumulation and legacy planning journey, embodying AIA's commitment to helping them achieve Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”
Key features and value-added services of the Wealth Generation:
Empowering Wealth Growth
Short projected total breakeven year and competitive projected total IRR
-
Projected total breakeven year as short as four years#, with a 10-year projected total IRR of up to 5.05%#, helping customers seize opportunities for steady wealth growth.
-
Guaranteed cash value and non-guaranteed Terminal Dividend1, along with the Terminal Dividend Lock-in Option2, enabling customers to secure potential returns while pursuing long-term financial growth.
Rare-in-market* Flexi Withdrawal Option 3
-
Policyholders can set up flexible withdrawal instructions starting from the end of the 5th policy year, where they may automatically and regularly withdraw policy values during their specified period for payment to the designated payment recipient, catering to their evolving needs at different life stages.
Seamless Legacy Planning
Legacy Planning Options and V alue-added S ervices
-
Market-first^ Future Guard Option: Through the value-added service, Transitional Owner Arrangement4, policyholder can designate a family member as the contingent owner of the policy and another aged 18 or above family member as the transitional owner of the policy. The transitional owner will oversee the policy with limited administrative rights until the designated contingent owner takes over ownership of the policy upon reaching the date or age as specified by the policyholder.
-
The Future Guard Option also allows the transitional owner to split the policy into two separate policies and to designate another family member as the new contingent owner and insured of the split policy. Ownership of the split policy is transferred when the new contingent owner reaches the specified date or age, ensuring seamless and harmonious wealth succession across generations.
Safeguarding Loved Ones
-
Market-first^ Beneficiary Flexi Option: Under specified conditions5, beneficiaries are empowered to flexibly choose their settlement options to receive their share of the unpaid death benefit and accidental death benefit. This ensures a personalised and holistic approach to legacy planning.
-
Market-first^ Health Impairment Option6: In the event that the policyholder suffers from a mental issue or becomes unconscious for a certain period due to a specified illness, the designated recipient7 can receive benefit payment or policy ownership according to the policyholder's instructions. This feature safeguards the financial well-being of loved ones.
Recognising the exacting standards of HNW customers for health and wealth solutions, AIA established AIA Club Alta in 2023 to deliver curated privileges8 across three pillars: health and wellness, wealth management and exquisite lifestyle experiences. These exclusive offerings have empowered customers to strike an optimal balance between health and wealth, enabling them to enjoy a more prosperous and fulfilling life. AIA Club Alta also extends its bespoke wealth management privileges9 to include advisory services on tax planning, trusts, legal and family office consultations. When combined with Wealth Generation, these services provide customers with an effective solution, ensuring the mastery of wealth amplification, seamless wealth succession and peace of mind for generations to come.
All information above is for reference only and does not constitute any offer and/or insurance product recommendation. The product information in this material does not contain the full terms of the product, for the details of the product features, terms and conditions, exclusions and key product risks, please refer to the product brochure and policy contract of relevant products or visit the AIA Hong Kong's website.
Remarks^ Three market-first options:
-
Future Guard Option: As of 7 May 2025, compared with similar services offered by Hong Kong major insurance companies
Beneficiary Flexi Option: With the Beneficiary Flexi Option, the policy owner allows the beneficiary to choose to receive the death benefit payment in accordance with the beneficiary's selected settlement option when the beneficiary has attained the designated age chosen by the policy owner or when the beneficiary is diagnosed with a specified illness under Beneficiary Flexi Option. This feature is first-in-market when compared with the savings insurance products provided by Hong Kong major insurance companies, pioneered by AIA with the FlexiAchiever Savings Plan on 8 January 2025.
Health Impairment Option: This option allows the policy owner to designate up to 2 different designated recipients and elect for both benefit payment and transfer of ownership at the same time. This feature is first-in-market when compared with the savings insurance products provided by Hong Kong major insurance companies as of 7 May 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment