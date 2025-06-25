403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DHS Arrests 11 Iranians in U.S.
(MENAFN) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday that it detained 11 Iranian nationals residing in the United States unlawfully, including one individual accused of serving as a sniper in the Iranian military.
"DHS has been full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and violent extremists that illegally entered this country, came in through (former President Joe) Biden’s fraudulent parole programs or otherwise," said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of DHS, in an official statement.
The individuals arrested included Ribvar Karimi, a suspected sniper, who was reportedly carrying an Army identification card from the Islamic Republic of Iran when detained.
Another person, Mehran Makari Saheli, is said to be an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who purportedly confessed to having links with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Seven of the detainees had prior criminal records, ranging from drug-related offenses to forging official documents, according to DHS.
Additionally, a woman named Linet Vartanian was apprehended for allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement officers while they attempted to arrest Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand at her residence in Phoenix, Arizona. Eidivand was facing a final deportation order.
"DHS has been full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and violent extremists that illegally entered this country, came in through (former President Joe) Biden’s fraudulent parole programs or otherwise," said Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary of DHS, in an official statement.
The individuals arrested included Ribvar Karimi, a suspected sniper, who was reportedly carrying an Army identification card from the Islamic Republic of Iran when detained.
Another person, Mehran Makari Saheli, is said to be an alleged member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who purportedly confessed to having links with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.
Seven of the detainees had prior criminal records, ranging from drug-related offenses to forging official documents, according to DHS.
Additionally, a woman named Linet Vartanian was apprehended for allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement officers while they attempted to arrest Mehrzad Asadi Eidivand at her residence in Phoenix, Arizona. Eidivand was facing a final deportation order.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment