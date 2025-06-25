Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
France, Norway Forge Stronger Defense, Security Cooperation

France, Norway Forge Stronger Defense, Security Cooperation


2025-06-25 03:26:55
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up a pivotal two-day state visit to Norway on Tuesday, where he and Norwegian officials underscored the urgency of bolstering defense and security cooperation amid evolving geopolitical tensions in Europe.

Marking the first official visit by a French president to Norway since 1984, Macron held high-level talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, King Harald V, and other top leaders. Their discussions spanned critical topics including European security, defense industry collaboration, and comprehensive political partnerships.

The Norwegian government stated the conversations centered on "common security challenges and geopolitical developments," with particular focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Middle East unrest, and the pressing need for European unity.

Store described France as a "close ally and partner," highlighting that Macron's visit served as a catalyst to strengthen collaboration across diverse sectors. Both nations formalized this renewed commitment by signing a strategic partnership agreement emphasizing security cooperation.

As NATO allies with growing stakes in Arctic affairs, France and Norway have a history of joint military operations and training exercises. During the visit, both governments reaffirmed their shared dedication to ensuring a stable and secure Europe.

Beyond security, Macron and Norwegian leaders addressed urgent global challenges including climate change, the green energy transition, and economic resilience. Store stated, "Norway and France will increase cooperation on the green transition in order to achieve our climate targets, create jobs and make European supply chains more resilient."

Additionally, discussions on managing Norway’s sovereign wealth fund—the Government Pension Fund Global—highlighted the increasing priority placed on sustainable investment strategies and economic durability.

MENAFN25062025000045017169ID1109720506

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search