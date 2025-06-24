Seychelles: Finnish Ambassador Bids Farewell
His Excellency Mr. Pirkka Tapiola, Ambassador of Finland to Seychelles, paid a farewell courtesy call on President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House this morning, marking the conclusion of his diplomatic mission of just over three years.
During the cordial meeting, President Ramkalawan expressed profound gratitude for Ambassador Tapiola's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Seychelles and Finland. The Head of State commended the Ambassador's pivotal role in fostering strong diplomatic ties and extended his best wishes for success in his upcoming posting.
The substantive discussions encompassed Seychelles' economic development and social transformation. Ambassador Tapiola commended the nation's exemplary democratic governance, recognizing Seychelles as a beacon of democratic leadership across the African continent. The dialogue addressed contemporary global challenges, including maritime security and sustainability initiatives, and strengthening collaboration through EU channels.
President Ramkalawan conveyed appreciation for the enduring friendship between the two nations, which established bilateral ties on March 27, 1987. He extended best wishes for Ambassador Tapiola's continued diplomatic endeavors.
The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Ambassador Vivianne Fock-Tave, Director General for Bilateral Affairs Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and Desk Officer for Finland Mr. James Carpin.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.
