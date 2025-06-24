AGS Named One Of U.S. News & World Report's 20252026 Best Companies To Work For

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGS (NYSE: AGS), a global gaming supplier known for its high-performing slot, table, and interactive products, has been named one of U.S. News & World Report's 2025–2026 Best Companies to Work For.

AGS was selected as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For, placing in the top 30 percent of 2,119 publicly traded companies evaluated. To be eligible, companies were required to have more than 75 employee reviews on Glassdoor submitted between 2021 and early 2025, alongside strong workplace data across key metrics.

The U.S. News evaluation assessed companies based on employee sentiment and six key workplace factors: quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belonging and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

Best Companies to Work For – Overall

Best Companies to Work For in the West

Best Companies to Work For in the Media and Communications Industry

In Nevada, AGS was one of only two companies featured on the 2025–2026 list.

“Our recognition by U.S. News & World Report is especially meaningful because it reflects what our employees have shared about their experience working at AGS,” said Kim Nasuta, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.“The hundreds of Glassdoor reviews submitted over the past several years tell a powerful story about a culture rooted in trust, transparency, and opportunity. We are proud to foster an environment where people feel supported, empowered, and excited to come to work every day.”

AGS was also recently named a 2025 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and in Atlanta , and recognized by USA TODAY as a 2025 Top Workplace in the U.S .

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, and our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at .

Julia Boguslawski, Chief Marketing Officer

Nikki Davis, Vice President of Marketing

