Turkish, Qatari Fms Hashing Out Latest Dust-Up Between Israel And Iran
The two officials engaged in a discourse regarding the intensifying geopolitical friction between Israel and Iran.
On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.
That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.
To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.
Iran later retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.
Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
