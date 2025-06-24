Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkish, Qatari Fms Hashing Out Latest Dust-Up Between Israel And Iran


2025-06-24 03:08:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, spoke with his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated, Trend reports.

The two officials engaged in a discourse regarding the intensifying geopolitical friction between Israel and Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Iran later retaliated by striking a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

Today, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office announced that the government has agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

MENAFN24062025000187011040ID1109718479

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search