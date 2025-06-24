Average Fixed Broadband Internet Speed In Azerbaijan Doubles
This was said during a meeting between Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Ookla President and CEO Stephen Bay, who was visiting Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.
The meeting convened to deliberate on the synergies in the ICT
domain and the operationalization of collaborative initiatives.
Stephen Bay observed that, within the preceding quadrennium, the penetration of broadband Internet in Azerbaijan has escalated by a factor of four, representing a noteworthy metric.
Ookla's executive team underscored that the assessment of internet service quality in Azerbaijan is conducted by operators and providers utilizing the Speedtest platform. Based on the empirical data, the mean velocity of fixed broadband connectivity has experienced a twofold increase over the preceding annum.
