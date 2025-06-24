Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Average Fixed Broadband Internet Speed In Azerbaijan Doubles

Average Fixed Broadband Internet Speed In Azerbaijan Doubles


2025-06-24 03:08:21
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The average speed of fixed broadband internet in Azerbaijan has doubled over the past year, Trend reports.

This was said during a meeting between Minister Rashad Nabiyev and Ookla President and CEO Stephen Bay, who was visiting Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The meeting convened to deliberate on the synergies in the ICT domain and the operationalization of collaborative initiatives.

Stephen Bay observed that, within the preceding quadrennium, the penetration of broadband Internet in Azerbaijan has escalated by a factor of four, representing a noteworthy metric.

Ookla's executive team underscored that the assessment of internet service quality in Azerbaijan is conducted by operators and providers utilizing the Speedtest platform. Based on the empirical data, the mean velocity of fixed broadband connectivity has experienced a twofold increase over the preceding annum.

MENAFN24062025000187011040ID1109718474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search