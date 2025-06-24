Open Radio Access Network Market 2030: Future Trends, Emerging Growth, Applications And Driving Factors

MENAFN - GetNews)



The size of the global Open RAN market is expected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 39.4%, from USD 2.8 billion in 2024 to USD 20.9 billion by 2030. Increased desire for network flexibility, compatibility, and reduced vendor dependency, as well as the introduction of 5G technology, are driving the expanding open RAN market. The goal of speeding up innovation and deployment cycles further supports regulatory efforts that support open standards. Adoption of open RAN is also accelerated by aligning with cloud-native and virtualization technologies.

The Open RAN (Radio Access Network) market is being transformed due to several key factors reshaping the telecom industry. To improve network robustness, decrease dependence on traditional vendors, and improve operational flexibility while reducing costs, operators are largely adopting open RAN solutions. This market covers type of offerings, network deployment, frequency bands, and deployment phases. Offerings range from essential hardware components like base stations to software managing virtualized functionalities, along with various services such as consultancy and maintenance solutions. Network deployment covers public networks and private networks. Frequency bands include sub-6GHz for broad coverage and mmWave for high-speed, low-latency connections. Deployment phases consist of brownfield integrations into existing networks and greenfield deployments establishing entirely new networks.

The Sub-6GHz segment is estimated to capture the largest market size throughout the forecast period. The demand for sub-6GHz frequencies has increased due to its extensive coverage capabilities, making it important for delivering connectivity across different environments. Moreover, their ability to propagate over long distances and penetrate obstacles effectively ensures reliable connectivity. It provides support for mobile broadband, IoT, and industrial use cases. Moreover, the investment and deployment of sub-6GHz spectrum bands have increased due to the global availability and regulatory support, strengthening its position in open RAN ecosystem.

Brownfield deployment is a strategic approach in which open RAN equipment is seamlessly integrated into an existing telecom infrastructure. Transitioning from traditional, single-vendor, closed RAN systems to a disaggregated RAN architecture, open RAN promotes using equipment from various vendors that comply with open interfaces and standards, encouraging competition and ensuring interoperability. Brownfield deployment helps operators to choose from different equipment suppliers without overhauling their entire networks. Using brownfield deployment is a feasible choice for operators who want to switch to open RAN without causing big disruptions. It's expected to become more popular as the open RAN market grows and gets better.

North America focuses on innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency in mobile network setups contributing to rapid growth of Open RAN. This trend enables operators to choose the best solutions from various vendors instead of relying on just one. In the US, Dish Network supports the deployment of open RAN. In Canada, companies like Bell Canada and Rogers Communications are working towards upgradation of their networks using open RAN. Key players in this market include established giants like Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung and start-ups, such as Mavenir and Parallel Wireless. Open RAN brings benefits like flexible network design, cost reduction through competition, and fostering innovation in the telecom industry.

Unique Features in the Open Radio Access Network Market

One of the most defining features of the Open RAN market is its disaggregated network architecture. Unlike traditional RAN systems where hardware and software are tightly integrated and proprietary, Open RAN enables separation of network components-such as the Radio Unit (RU), Distributed Unit (DU), and Centralized Unit (CU)-allowing vendors to specialize in individual parts. This modular approach increases vendor diversity and fosters innovation.

Open RAN promotes interoperability between products from different vendors by adhering to open and standardized interfaces, such as those defined by the O-RAN Alliance. This openness eliminates vendor lock-in, empowers telecom operators to mix and match solutions, and creates a competitive marketplace that can reduce costs and accelerate deployment.

The Open RAN ecosystem embraces cloud-native technologies and virtualization, enabling functions to run on commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware or in the cloud. This not only reduces CapEx and OpEx but also enhances network scalability, flexibility, and agility-essential for dynamic 5G and future 6G requirements.

Open RAN systems increasingly incorporate AI and machine learning capabilities for intelligent radio resource management, energy optimization, and anomaly detection. The RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), especially the near-real-time and non-real-time variants, plays a critical role in enabling automation and predictive analytics in modern networks.

Major Highlights of the Open Radio Access Network Market

The Open RAN market is witnessing rapid growth, propelled by the global rollout of 5G networks. Telecom operators are increasingly adopting Open RAN solutions to gain flexibility and reduce dependency on proprietary hardware. This shift is accelerating the transformation of network infrastructures across both developed and emerging markets.

Leading telecom operators such as Vodafone, Telefonica, Rakuten, and Dish are actively deploying Open RAN solutions, validating its commercial viability. Industry alliances like the O-RAN Alliance and TIP (Telecom Infra Project) are driving standardization and ecosystem development, further strengthening market momentum.

Governments in regions like the U.S., UK, Japan, and India are promoting Open RAN through funding, trials, and policy initiatives. These efforts aim to foster supply chain diversity, reduce reliance on single vendors, and enhance national telecom security-boosting confidence in Open RAN solutions.

The Open RAN model has opened the doors for a diverse array of new vendors, including software startups, cloud providers, and specialized hardware manufacturers. Companies like Mavenir, Parallel Wireless, Altiostar, and NEC are gaining traction, reshaping the traditional telecom vendor landscape.

Top Companies in the Open Radio Access Network Market

The major vendors covered in the open RAN market are Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Mavenir (US), Huawei Technologies (China), HPE (US), Broadcom (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Viavi Solutions (US), Juniper Networks (US), Amdocs (US), Wind River Systems (US), Rakuten (Japan), Comba Telecom (China), Intel (US), Radisys (US), Keysight Technologies (US), MaxLinear (US), Airspan Networks (US), Picocom (England), Sivers Semiconductors (Sweden), Celona (US), Globalstar (US), DeepSig (US), Cohere Technologies (US), Verana Networks (US), Digis Squared (UK), Parallel Wireless (US), Baicells Technologies (China), Gigatera (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the open RAN market.

Ericsson (Sweden)

Ericsson offers network services, fixed network solutions, Wi-Fi services and solutions to the utility, transportation, public safety, commercial and industrial real estate, and mobile operators across industries. Networks, cloud software and services, enterprise, and others are Ericsson's four business segments. A Cloud RAN portfolio, a transport portfolio, passive and active antenna solutions, and a comprehensive service portfolio encompassing network implementation and support are all included in the networks category. Currently, Ericsson has more than 99,952 employees globally and generated USD 24.8 billion revenue annually.

Nokia (Finland)

Nokia is made up of network infrastructure, mobile networks, cloud and network services, Nokia technologies, Group common, and other business segments. All of the physical links that power networks are made possible by the hardware, software, and services provided by the network infrastructure segment. All generations of mobile technology are covered by the goods and services produced by the mobile networks segment. New high-performance Massive MIMO radios, baseband capacity, and control cards have been introduced by Nokia to its Airscale radio access network portfolio. Nokia caters to public sector, telecom providers, cloud providers, cable operators, energy and resource suppliers, retail, healthcare, and other industries. It assists businesses in modifying their network management approach in response to shifting demands, continuous network expansion, and technological advancements.

Samsung (South Korea)

Samsung is a leading player in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) market, offering innovative solutions for network infrastructure and 5G deployment. The company is heavily involved in developing and providing open, interoperable network solutions that enhance flexibility, reduce costs, and accelerate 5G network rollouts.

NEC Corporation (Japan)

NEC Corporation is a key player in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) market, providing advanced solutions that enable telecom operators to deploy more flexible, interoperable, and cost-efficient network infrastructures. NEC's Open RAN technologies help accelerate the adoption of 5G by allowing the integration of diverse hardware and software components in radio access networks.

Mavenir (US)

Mavenir (US) is a key player in the Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) market, offering software-driven solutions that enable telecom operators to build flexible and cost-effective networks. Their innovative technologies support the deployment of open, interoperable RAN systems, accelerating 5G adoption and network transformation.