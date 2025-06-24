BTC/USD Forecast Today 24/06: Holds Above $100K (Video)
- Bitcoin has shown its resiliency during the trading session on Monday, as we initially dipped below the $100,000 level on Sunday, but Monday retested that big figure only to turn around and start rallying again. And with that being the case, I think you have a situation whereas we challenge the 50 day EMA, I don't know that anything has changed. Despite the fact that escalation in Iran obviously has a lot of traders out there worried about risk appetite and whether or not they should put on these riskier trades.
There are a lot of geopolitical risks out there right now. So, it's not necessarily an environment where I would expect Bitcoin to rally massively, but you never know. Something could come of it. One thing I do see though, is that Bitcoin is very resilient at the moment. It has been a while. There have been plenty of things out there to make Bitcoin absolutely crater from a risk appetite perspective.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewRemember, this is a popular Wall Street ETF now. This is not cryptocurrency anymore, at least not the way it's traded. So, with that, the institutions have a certain amount of incentive to keep this market afloat.Ready to trade Bitcoin forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment