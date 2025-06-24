USD/INR Analysis Today 24/06: Speculative Volatility (Chart)

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Upon opening this morning the USD/INR gapped lower, and as of this writing is near the 86.1250 ratio with fast changes of value being seen and a wide spread being practiced by financial institutions.

The past week of trading in the USD/INR has seen a lot of volatility. Until this morning's opening, nervous behavioral sentiment in the currency pair had increased the value of the USD/INR in what certainly was an effect via buying from financial institutions as they worried about the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The current price of the USD/INR is near 86.1250 as of this writing, but readers are urged to compare this spoken ratio to current market conditions as they read, this to gauge where sentiment has driven the currency pair in real time. The USD/INR was near the 86.9000 ratio yesterday, which came within sight of highs seen last Thursday when the 86.9500 vicinity was briefly challenged.

There has been an announcement of a ceasefire agreed to by Iran and Israel which was supposed to take effect this morning. But in the past hour, Iran has fired another missile at Israel which opens the door to more conflict. The USD/INR has remained within the lower realms of its near-term range, but traders need to keep their eyes on the currency pair because it will react to another escalation if it develops.

While the USD/INR is a tightly controlled currency pair by the Reserve Bank of India, caution has been seen in the past week and a half via financial institutions because of India's perceived reliance on Iranian Crude Oil and other potential residual effects. In the past couple of days however, it has been publicized that India will take more Russian Crude Oil in order to insure its supply of energy. The drop in price in the USD/INR this morning was a direct reflection of the announced ceasefire, if the Iranian and Israeli conflict escalates again today and tomorrow it would likely affect the currency pair with more buying Trading Dangers in the USD/INR



Short-term wagers looking for lower prices because it is believed risk premium has been factored into the currency pair should not be over confident.

Before the conflict between Iran and Israel started on the 13th of June, the USD/INR had been trading near the 85.7000 level.

However, traders should be content to look for more realistic targets below, if they are looking for lower prices in the short and near-term. Traders should also acknowledge the fighting between Iran and Israel could get loud again.

The USD/INR as of yesterday and late last week was again within the higher elements of its all-time price range. In February of this year the USD/INR was trading above the 87.5000 ratio on several occasions. Risk sentiment remains anxious at this time, but the the 87.0000 mark has not been penetrated. Thus, the drop in price this morning was certainly a byproduct of current risk sentiment. Day traders within the current conditions should use strict guidelines if they want to wager on the USD/INR.USD/INR Short Term Outlook:

Current Resistance: 86.2100

Current Support: 86.0200

High Target: 86.3500

Low Target: 85.8300

