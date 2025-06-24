Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mocpogo Pokémon GO Spoofer Unveils Go Catcher-Auto Catch Without A GO Plus+

2025-06-24 02:16:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

What Makes MocPOGO pokemon go spoofer Different?

  • Auto Catch Like a Pro
     Automatically catches Pokémon and collects PokéStop items using virtual GO Plus+ simulation.
  • Instant GPS Spoofing
     Teleport anywhere in the world - attend global events, find rare spawns, or explore regions without leaving home.
  • Realistic Joystick Movement
     Simulate walking or biking with smooth, customizable movement - perfect for egg hatching and exploration.
  • Safety First
     Smart cooldown timers and movement limits are built in to help avoid detection by Niantic.
  • No Root or Jailbreak
     Works flawlessly on iOS and Android, with no technical setup required.

How to Use MocPOGO Go Catcher

  • Download and install the MocPOGO Pokémon GO spoofer iOS app .
  • Tap the "Go Catcher" icon within the MocPOGO app to enable the feature.
  • Download and launch iWhereGo Genius , which installs a modded version of Pokémon GO.
  • Open on your iOS device. Navigate to Settings > Connected Devices and Services , then look under Available Devices. Tap to connect the virtual Pokémon GO Plus (Go Catcher) to start using it.
  • Choose your preferred spoofing mode in MocPOGO (Joystick, Two-spot, or Multi-spot).
  • Start playing - and let Go Catcher auto-catch while you explore virtually!

    About MocPOGO
     MocPOGO is an advanced location changer and automation tool built specifically for Pokémon GO players. Designed for both iOS and Android, MocPOGO offers a full suite of features including GPS teleportation, joystick movement, and now, the powerful Go Catcher auto catch system. With a focus on user safety, simplicity, and performance, MocPOGO makes it easy for trainers to explore global locations, catch Pokémon automatically, and enjoy the game without boundaries - no root or jailbreak required.

    Official Website:

    YouTube: @MocPOGO/videos

    Discord:

    SOURCE MocPOGO Co.,Ltd

    MENAFN24062025003732001241ID1109718037


