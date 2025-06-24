Chef Karl Wilder's Boston Terrier, Milou , Named Official Mascot of TheChefTours

Karl Wilder and Milou

- Karl WilderPARIS, FRANCE, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / --Contact: Karl WilderEmail: ...Website:Chef Karl Wilder's Boston Terrier, Milou , Named Official Mascot of TheChefToursJune 2025: Paris, France - TheChefTours, a growing name in curated culinary walking experiences across Europe and beyond, has officially named Milou, the Boston Terrier companion of founder Chef Karl Wilder, as its first-ever brand mascot.Known to guests as a quiet and dignified presence on select tours, Milou has become an unexpected yet beloved figure among travellers exploring the food scenes of Paris, Seville, Istanbul, Berlin, and Mexico City. His calm, friendly nature and globe-trotting lifestyle made him a natural symbol for the company's values: authenticity, charm, and connection.“Milou has accompanied me through backstreets, markets, and quiet kitchen doors across multiple continents,” says Chef Wilder, an award-winning restaurant chef who turned to travel-based culinary experiences more than a decade ago.“Guests respond to him instantly. He softens the formality of a high-end food tour and reminds us why we explore in the first place: curiosity, companionship, and the joy of the unexpected.”The Face of Flavorful AdventuresMilou's likeness now appears across TheChefTours's branding, including digital media, merchandise, and tour materials. Though he doesn't attend every outing, his presence remains an ambassador for the brand's philosophy: small-group tours, off-the-beaten-path storytelling, and a dogged pursuit of culinary excellence.“Milou is more than a mascot,” says Wilder.“He's a reminder that food tours are about more than eating well. They're about discovering a place through all of your senses, and sometimes, four little paws.”About TheChefToursTheChefTours offers exclusive small-group walking food and wine tours in some of the world's most flavorful cities. Each tour is led by a passionate chef and focuses on hidden eateries, local producers, and authentic cultural moments. With a commitment to storytelling and sustainable tourism, TheChefTours crafts each experience with care-and a bit of canine charm.For media inquiries, high-resolution images, or to arrange interviews with Chef Karl Wilder, please contact:Karl Wilder | ...

