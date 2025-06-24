403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICAI Doha Chapter Hosts Seminar On 'Anti-Money Laundering And Transfer Pricing Updates'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Doha Chapter recently organised a seminar on 'Trust and Transparency in AML, Recent Updates in TP & Go Paperless – Stay Compliant'.
The event attracted around 150 finance professionals and chartered accountants from across Qatar. The keynote session was led by Karan Rana, partner at Ernst & Young (MENA), who provided a comprehensive overview of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) frameworks with a focus on governance, compliance, and global enforcement trends. Drawing from global case studies like Danske Bank and Deutsche Bank, he emphasised how AML failures can lead to severe reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and executive accountability. His insights stressed the importance of embedding AML compliance as a strategic pillar rather than a regulatory afterthought.
The second session was delivered by Balakrishnan Karyot, partner at Kreston SVP Chartered Accountants – Qatar, who presented an in-depth analysis of Qatar's Transfer Pricing (TP) framework as per the latest tax laws and executive regulations.
The session provided practical guidance on FAR analysis, comparability studies, and preparing for tax authority audits and risk assessments. The event also saw a brief technology presentation by Seby Cyriac, global director at Cube Innovators Technologies, showcasing how organisations can adopt paperless systems to support compliance, improve efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.
The event attracted around 150 finance professionals and chartered accountants from across Qatar. The keynote session was led by Karan Rana, partner at Ernst & Young (MENA), who provided a comprehensive overview of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) frameworks with a focus on governance, compliance, and global enforcement trends. Drawing from global case studies like Danske Bank and Deutsche Bank, he emphasised how AML failures can lead to severe reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and executive accountability. His insights stressed the importance of embedding AML compliance as a strategic pillar rather than a regulatory afterthought.
The second session was delivered by Balakrishnan Karyot, partner at Kreston SVP Chartered Accountants – Qatar, who presented an in-depth analysis of Qatar's Transfer Pricing (TP) framework as per the latest tax laws and executive regulations.
The session provided practical guidance on FAR analysis, comparability studies, and preparing for tax authority audits and risk assessments. The event also saw a brief technology presentation by Seby Cyriac, global director at Cube Innovators Technologies, showcasing how organisations can adopt paperless systems to support compliance, improve efficiency, and reduce environmental impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Bitcoin For AI 2025 To Gather Industry Leaders For Virtual Conference
CommentsNo comment